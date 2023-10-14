‘Asked an employee and she was just as confused’: Target shopper accuses employee of slicing Wild Fable jeans. It backfires

A Target shopper was in for a surprise after blaming an employee for accidentally slicing a stack of Wild Fable jeans.

In a now-viral TikTok with over two million views as of Saturday, content creator Marc (@verifiedbluecheckmarc) comes across a stack of Wild Fable 90’s Relaxed Straight jeans in Target that all have a single cut on the right thigh and no other distress.

“Did someone have an accident opening up the box of these jeans?” Marc inquires as he records the pile of jeans.

“I’m a millennial, I get distressed denim but these all just have one slit on the thigh,” he says as he flips through the stack to show the identical slit each pair dons.

He then picks up one pair of jeans and shows them to the camera, flipping them to the back and putting his hand through the hole.

Marc decides to confirm his suspicions by looking up the jeans online. “So now I’m gonna look up the Wild Fable 90’s Relaxed Straight,” he says.

And then comes the plot twist: the jeans were designed that way.

The next frame shows a picture of the jeans from Target’s website donning its signature slit and Marc, apologetic, recording himself.

“I apologize to the hypothetical employee and boxcutter of this tragedy,” he says as the video ends.

Many users in the comments section shared Marc’s initial assumption that an employee damaged the jeans.

“I WAS 100% SURE IT WAS AN ACCIDENT,” one user declared.

“I love distressed jeans but usually it looks like wear and tear, not ‘my kids got into my clothes with the kitchen shears,’” another person wrote.

Some commenters who had actually bought a pair of the jeans shared their experiences.

“I bought a pair bc I needed jeans and they were the only ones of my size available that I could afford. The rip is so big now,” one viewer lamented.

“I just spent 30 mins ladder stitching my kids’ Wild Fable jeans back to their factory rip cause they tear dramatically after wearing,” another shared.

Others claimed that while a Target employee was not to blame for the design, Wild Fable may have had a manufacturing accident with the jeans and just decided to go with it.

“I feel like this was a machinery issue, and they just said, ‘f*ck it, we’ll change the marketing so it looks intentional.’ to save money,” one user speculated.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Marc via Instagram and Target via email for more information.