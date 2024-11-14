‘Shouldn’t it be off the shelf?’: Target customer shows what happens when she tries to buy recalled ‘Wicked’ Glinda doll

A Target shopper went viral after trying her luck with a recalled Glinda doll that she had found in the store.

The clip, which has amassed 30,700 views, features Medelly (@itzmedelly) attempting to purchase the doll via Target’s self-scan machines. “It’s discontinued,” she said to the male accompanying her. “Shouldn’t it be off the shelf?”

She then went on to explain that she wanted to scan the item to see what the price was, but instead, when she scanned the item, the screen came up with a message saying, “A team member is on the way.”

Then, when said team member arrived, it appeared as if she was trying to manually input the item, only for the screen to come up with an error message, which, she said, meant that the item had been recalled.

“It looks like they ended up recalling this item, so I can’t actually sell it to you,” the team member told Medelly. The TikToker then pointed out that there were “multiple” dolls in the toy section, which the store assistant said she would rectify.

Some commenters shared how they still managed to get hold of the dolls. “Walmart worker didn’t know and put it in as an unidentified item,” one claimed. Another said, “Kohls let me buy it.” A third alleged that “Target went into the back and sold them.”

Meanwhile, a different commenter opined that “Target is taking their jobs way too serious.”

“Like what little kid looks up the site on the box?” they asked. “Other stores are still selling them.”

A further commenter asked, “If a grown-[expletive] person [is] buying and states it’s for their collection, we still can’t buy it?”

Medelly didn’t immediately respond to the Daily Dot’s request for comment via TikTok comment.

Why are the ‘Wicked’ dolls being recalled?

The ‘Wicked’ dolls, including Glinda and Elphaba, have been recalled because the website—wicked.com—printed on the box erroneously links to an adult pornographic site. According to The Hollywood Reporter, dolls with misprinted labels are being sold on eBay for $100 to $800. The Daily Dot was able to verify this independently and also found bundles of the misprinted dolls for over $1,700 on the auction site.

In a statement cited by The Hollywood Reporter, Mattel said, “Mattel was made aware of a misprint on the packaging of the Mattel Wicked collection dolls, primarily sold in the U.S., which intended to direct consumers to the official WickedMovie.com landing page. We deeply regret this unfortunate error and are taking immediate action to remedy this.”

The company added, “Parents are advised that the misprinted, incorrect website is not appropriate for children. Consumers who already have the product are advised to discard the product packaging or obscure the link and may contact Mattel Customer Service for further information.”

Mattel and Target didn’t immediately respond to the Daily Dot’s request for comment via TikTok comment.

