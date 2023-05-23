‘I have an entry level job in an office and Taco Bell offered me more money’: Worker says she got job at Taco Bell after getting Bachelor’s degree

A college degree isn’t what it used to be. While employers used to believe that a degree from a university used to mean that a graduate was equipped with the knowledge and skills to enter the workforce, today, a four-year degree is a simple necessity for people entering the workforce.

This has led to some curious outcomes. For example, one study found that when millennials found jobs that led to financial stability, they were generally only able to do so in their early 30s. In contrast, baby boomers tended to find these financially-stable jobs in their mid-20s.

Additionally, while millennials are the most educated generation to date, they have a higher unemployment rate than generations before them—and when they do get a job, they are more likely to find work in a career that doesn’t match their skillset and education level than previous generations.

These factors have led some graduates to immediately seek work at places that do not require a degree to hold them over until they can find a higher-paying job. Such is the case with TikTok user Eva (@evasmellsbad), who recently documented her experience getting a job at Taco Bell five days after she received her Bachelor’s Degree.

“i love being a usofa [United States of America] citizen,” she writes in the caption. The video has garnered over 170,000 views since it was posted May 10.

In the comments section, users shared their own experiences searching for work after graduation.

“I have an entry level job in an office and Taco Bell offered me more money,” wrote one user. “Don’t knock it.”

“Worked at Walmart for 1 year after graduation, don’t get discouraged,” added another. “Just keep applying and applying.”

“Girl at least you got a job!!! I have no job and it’s depressing not getting paid,” shared a third.

While many comments were positive, some chided Eva for “giving up” so early in the job search process. In response to comments like these, Eva later posted a follow-up video explaining her situation.

“I’m working at Taco Bell very, very briefly. I have a full-time job lined up, but I do not have the privilege to go a month and a half without having a steady job,” she says. “I need to pay rent. I need to pay bills. I need to buy a brand new car—my car broke down.”

“So unfortunately, you do what you gotta do,” Eva states. In a comment, she adds, “ALSO my previous job was on my college campus and i found out 5 days before graduating that it would be closed for renovations over the summer.”

Most commenters under this video remained supportive.

“A job is a job, money is money,” proclaimed a user. “Don’t worry bout anyone saying otherwise.”

“this app has shown me how privileged people are. plus food service isn’t bad job experience to have at all,” detailed a second.

The Daily Dot reached out to Eva via TikTok comment.