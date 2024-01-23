‘Most of us at Taco Bell forget it exists’: Taco Bell worker shares what the least-ordered menu item is

A popular Taco Bell worker on TikTok spilled the beans about which menu item is the least popular at his location.

“This is the absolutely least-ordered item at my Taco Bell. Most of us at Taco Bell forget it exists until a customer orders it,” TikToker Caleb (@caleb_lennon) said while preparing the item.

Caleb, who has amassed over 467,000 followers for his content related to his job at Taco Bell, last went viral for his anecdote about a customer who tried—and failed—to pay for their $20 order with pennies to be petty. In his new viral video, he first scooped out a portion of refried beans from a large container of refried beans. The refried beans, we learned in 2020, are purportedly made by stirring hot water and dehydrated beans together in the bin.

Caleb then slapped the refined beans into a small container before topping it with the chain’s famous red sauce and a sprinkle of cheese. The menu item is officially called the Pintos N Cheese.

The item is part of the chain’s sides and sweets menu. While it only consists of the three ingredients, customers have the option of upgrading it for some cents more by adding different toppings. Some popular upgrades, according to the menu, include sour cream, nacho cheese, and jalapeños. It is unclear where Caleb’s store is located, but in California, the menu item goes for $1.99.

Viewers in the comments section of the video staunchly defended the menu item and suggested adding toppings to make it even more “fire.” “Pintos and cheese ADD SOUR CREAM ! BEST EVER!!!” one user said. “I love pintos and cheese !!! I get it w chips and cheese,” another said.

“I order it every time I go, and add onions! I love em!” a third exclaimed.

It seems Caleb’s video landed on the pro-Pintos N Cheese side of TikTok. However, at Caleb’s location at least, it’s hard to come by a Pintos N Cheese fan. “We’ll have a week straight where no one orders this item, maybe two weeks,” Caleb said in his video, which was viewed over 1.6 million times.

The Daily Dot reached out to Caleb via TikTok comment and direct message.