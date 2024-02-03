‘$1 for all of this?’: Taco Bell customer tries getting Cheesy Gordita Crunch for less than $5. She discovers an even better hack

Taco Bell lover, fitness enthusiast, and TikToker Shay (@shayclick) regularly posts content about some of her favorite fast-food finds, including ordering hacks and tips on how to get the most bang for your buck.

In a recent clip, she boldly proclaimed that the best food item the chain sells is the Cheesy Gordita Crunch, but wasn’t too enthused about the item’s price.

So, she enlisted the help of TikTok to see if anyone had come up with a way to purchase the menu item for under $5. And while she wasn’t able to come up with a sub-$5 Cheesy Gordita Crunch hack, she did find something better: a Cravings Box new app sign-up promotion that gets diners a four-item box for $1 (new app users only) which is usually $6 without the special deal attached.

She posted about her find in a now-viral TikTok, which has accrued over 1 million views as of Saturday.

“Two days ago I posted a Taco Bell menu hack that showed you how to get a steak quesadilla for half the price and I asked if anybody has a hack on how to get the cheesy gordita crunch for less than $5…although I wasn’t given a hack on how to get the cheesy gordita crunch for under $5 by itself, I was given a hack on how to get this entire box for $1,” she says, showing off the plethora of food while seated in her car as she records her video.

“So, if you don’t have the app already, you can get their Taco Bell cravings box which is one specialty item, one regular item, and a side, and a drink, for a dollar,” she explains. “The offer is available till February something…but anyhoo you best believe I got me a cheesy gordita crunch, quite literally the best thing on the menu, a crispy potato soft taco, side of cinnamon twists, and a Baja Blast,” she says, taking a sip of the beverage. She then reviews the food items, praising the gordita crunch and crispy soft tacos.

@shayclick All this food from Taco Bell for a buck?! 🤑🤑🤑🤑 ♬ original sound – Shay

One viewer confirmed in the comments the normal price of the cravings box, writing, “The build your own cravings box is 5.99 you can get a cheesy Gordita crunch for your specialty. you also get a classic ,side and drink.”

According to Taco Bell’s website, this is true. Users get to select four items: a specialty food, a “classic” pick, a side, and a beverage. The three specialty items folks can choose from are a Crunchwrap Supreme, a Cheesy Gordita Crunch, or a Chalupa Supreme. There are five classic foods: Crunchy Taco, Soft Taco, Beefy 5-layer Burrito, Bean Burrito, and Spicy Potato Soft Taco. For the sides, customers can select from three options: the Chips and Nacho Cheese Sauce, Cheesy Fiesta Potatoes, and Cinnamon Twists. The beverages include fountain drinks, with extra surcharges for specialty beverages like Freezes and Cinnabon Delights coffees. The standard drink size is medium, but it’s only an extra 10 cents to upcharge to a Large.

Some folks yearned for the Taco Bell days of old pricing, like this one person who remarked, “I remember when you could get a soft taco for like 80 cents.”

However, another TikToker seemed to save the day when it came to ordering a cheesy gordita crunch for less than $5.

“Order a cheese rollup with a side of spicy ranch and then a hard taco and unroll the rollup and put your taco in there with the ranch,” they said.

Someone said that they do the same thing, but remix it a bit, writing, “My fav is to do the supreme Doritos taco and make it that was. Literally cost $3.”

However, if you’re an avid Taco Bell app user, then accruing enough points for a free CGC, according to one TikToker, won’t take much time at all.

“I believe the cheesy Gordita crunch is a free option when you earn enough points (which doesn’t take much),” they said.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Taco Bell via email and Shay via TikTok comment.