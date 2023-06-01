‘It’s like illegal Airbnb’: Woman slams renters who try to sublet their apartment while they are on vacation

A New Yorker expressed frustration with a certain group of people that summer exposes—people who aim to sublet their apartments while they’re vacationing.

The video comes from @depresseddancingdieke, an NYC-based creator and reached more than 126,000 views in four days on the platform since going up Saturday.

Most of the content is conveyed in a long on-screen caption, which starts: “If I see one more person trying to sublet their room for one week in the middle of summer I’m gonna [lose] it.”

It continues, “No one wants to sublet for such a specific amount of time, just pay your rent when you’re on vacation like everyone else.”

It comes with the “I want to buy a gun” sound on TikTok, which is making the rounds to help creators express their frustration.

The caption adds a layer, reading: “I swear ive seen like 5 posts just today alone, people are delusional.”

Commenters had views.

“It’s like illegal airbnb,” said one astute commenter.

“Literally i’m trying to find an apartment in nyc and it’s all like 2 week sublets HUH,” one fretted. “I just need a place to stay or roomie.”

Another remarked, with a variation on the theme, “I saw someone trying to charge basically full rent for a 2 month ‘sublet’ that involved pet sitting and gardening.”

Someone else, riffing on that theme, said, “They’re like I need someone to pet sit and pay my rent while I’m gone for 5.3 weeks.”

Yet another quipped, “Subletting a room between the hours of 3:00-5:00 dm if interested.”

“I saw a girl subletting her apartment for 18 days,” one reported. “$250 a week.”

While many found humor in the situation, one earnestly pointed out that the nonsense should stop. “I give my keys to my friends and tell them to enjoy the free apartment while I’m gone. If I’m paying the rent someone might as well enjoy it,” they shared.

