‘I get too distracted while I drive’: Woman gets 2025 Subaru Outback. Then the touchscreen won’t let her put on the A/C

New technology, like the touchscreen dashboard, can give cars a sleek futuristic feel. However, as these new features continue to be implemented, more and more drivers are reporting glitches that can prove dangerous on the road.

Recently, TikToker Britti1985 (@britti1985) demonstrated an issue with her 2025 Subaru Outback. The technological glitch revolved around her ability to access the car’s climate control, which is now only available through the touchscreen.

In the video, the driver tries to switch from her infotainment system to climate control. But when she does, the screen flashes briefly to display the climate controls before going back to the entertainment screen.

“It will not let me actually open my climate control,” she says. She then reveals an unusual fix.

“Unless, I open the camera on my phone, and then it will let me push all the buttons,” she says.

The moment she turns the camera off, the touchscreen once again reverts back to the infotainment system.

What’s the problem with touchscreens?

According to All Things Motoring International, car manufacturers have begun to increase the use of touchscreens as a way to cut down costs. Automakers “substituting those physical controls with virtual touch buttons” means they can use fewer components and save money on overall production.

However, this decision has also added some new dangers for for car owners. The biggest issue is the higher chance of being distracted while driving, as drivers have to sift through a series of screens to control systems that used to be turned on with a switch of a button or the turn of a knob.

Additionally, a bright screen in a driver’s peripheral vision draws the eye away from the road. It can also create a few seconds of “night blindness” if night-time drivers glance down to change something on the screen and then look back at the road.

The Daily Dot reports that touchscreens may be responsible for an increase in car accidents due to distracted drivers. According to Attorney Elbakidze, “it’s unlikely automakers will stop relying on touchscreens unless they’re forced to by regulators, public pressure, or the law.”

Forbes reports that approximately 97% of all vehicles sold in the US have at least one touchscreen. Currently, there are 60 million vehicles with a center stack display on the roads. This number is expected to grow to 75 million vehicles in 2025, and 80 million by 2028.

What do viewers think?

The post received over 54,000 views. Many users expressed their desire for automakers to do away with touchscreens altogether and go back to manual systems for the car’s console controls.

One user put it simply, saying, “I want old school buttons and knobs”

“I hate screen climate controls.. I get too distracted while I drive,” a second added.

“What happened to good ol’ physical buttons?? Who needs all this tech? No wonder new cars are so expensive,” a third remarked.

“Giant screen on the dash, that seems like a safe way to drive. Don’t text on your phone but do feel free to navigate the menu to get to your AC controls,” another quipped.

Two viewers claimed that Subaru touchscreens were the worst of the bunch.

“I have a 2024 Crosstrek and that screen ruins the car … I would not recommend getting a Subaru until they move past this system,” a user said.

“Newer Subaru screens are so terrible. Always lagging, and buggy. My 2015 Lexus works faster than my parent’s 2024 Outback premium edition,” the other agreed.

Some offered quick fix suggestions.

“Reset the infotainment. There are YouTube videos,” one advised.

“Hold down power button and restart screen might fix it,” another said before adding that the touchscreen glitches forced them to get rid of their Outback.

“Settings > system reset. Re pair your phone, re do your settings. This will refresh Apple car play, and that will fix your issue. For now,” a third shared.

Daily Dot reached out to Subaru via email and to Britti1985 via TikTok comments.

