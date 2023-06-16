room with empty bed with caption 'pov you go away for a week and come back to your accommodation to find they have 'mistakenly' cleared your room of every single thing you own including your macbook passport makeup skincare clothes documents medication' (l) extended Stay for Arcairn House in Dublin with caption 'Paid fully until the 16th of June (this happened before the 13th). Left me with nothing not even ID' (c) dumpsters outside with caption 'When they couldn't trace my things or explain why they had trespassed in my room, i noticed the green industrial skips on the premises with although nothing of mine is visible on top but other peoples discarded items and rotten food. I can take a guess where every single thing i own is...' (r)

@laoisemurphy/TikTok Remix by Caterina Cox

‘Not even a pair of underwear to my name now’: Student says her housing ‘mistakenly’ threw away her stuff when she left for a week

‘This is so wrong.’

Posted on Jun 15, 2023

A student is putting their student housing facility on blast for dumping her belongings without notifying her after she left for a week.

In a recent TikTok slide show that has amassed over 1,400,000 views, user Laoise Murphy (@laoisemurphy) took to the social media platform to call them out.

“POV you go away for a week and come back to your accommodation to find they have ‘mistakenly’ cleared your room of every single thing you own including your MacBook, passport, make-up, skincare, clothes documents [and] medication,” a caption read.

The university student said the dorms refused to explain why they entered her room without permission or trace their things. She assumed that her stuff was thrown into large industrial-sized dumpsters that appeared to contain other students’ belongings.

“I can take a guess a guess where every single thing I own is..” she captioned a photo of the dumpster.

Murphy also showed what appears to be a receipt to prove she paid for the housing through June 16, 2023.

She also explained that her university was not responsible for the misdeed and blamed a housing facility for what happened.

“It’s not affiliated directly with any uni,” she told commenters. “It’s called Ardcairn House.”

The Daily Dot contacted Ardcairn House via contact form and user Laoisemurphy via Instagram direct messages.

In the comments, many expressed outrage over the decision to throw out the student’s personal items.

“This is so wrong, uni students are constantly mistreated without a single care,” one user wrote. “I really hope you can fight this.”

“They’ve broken so many laws here…” another said.

Others instructed her to investigate the incident further and seek legal advice.

“They deffo have CCTV and internal emails about this plan,” one commenter wrote. “Make sure the lawyer fights to get a hold of unedited footage and unedited emails.”

“Yeah the police are going to request all CCTV footage tomorrow!” The TikToker responded.

In a follow-up video, Murphy updated her followers. She said she reported the incident and said the school attempted to fish out her things from the dumpster but did not successfully retrieve her lost items.

*First Published: Jun 15, 2023, 11:49 pm CDT

Tiffanie Drayton is a geek culture and lifestyle reporter whose work covers everything from gender and race to anime and Xbox. Her work has appeared in Complex, Salon, Marie Claire, Playboy, and elsewhere.

