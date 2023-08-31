‘Her carbon footprint must be crazy’: College student says she flies from New York to Chicago every week for class

In a series of TikTok videos, a marketing manager shared how and why she flies from New York City to Chicago once a week for grad school.

In the video, user Loafs (@loafs_ explains) that every week, she gets on a 6 a.m. flight to go to grad school in Chicago. On the flight, she studies for class and listens to informative podcasts.

She shows herself preparing for an exam on the flight, Ubering from the airport, and shares a candid video of herself laughing in class and chatting with fellow students during the last class of the quarter.

After lunch, she hopped on her flight back to the city that same day and shared that she needed groceries, so she went straight from the airport to Trader Joe’s, then headed home and knocked out after a full travel day.

The grad student also works a full-time job as an influencer marketing manager in NYC.

Commenters were confused about how the student could afford weekly flights and Ubers, and many assumed she had rich parents. Others wanted to know why she would put herself through the strain of going to school so far from where she lives when there are other graduate programs in New York.

“Everyone is asking how. I’m asking whyyyy like what are the circumstances that would force you to do this,” a commenter wrote.

Combined, the two videos have about 800,000 views and hundreds of comments as of Thursday morning.

In a series of follow-up videos, Loafs explains that neither her job nor classes this quarter were remote, and to make both work, this was the solution.

Regarding her school choice, Loafs says that while there are schools in New York, she got into her dream school, which has one of the top marketing and business programs in the country. She adds that this school aligns with the goals of what she wants to get out of a master’s program.

“I have really big goals that I want this degree and this career to accomplish. So, for me, I was more than willing to make the financial sacrifice to further my future,” she explains in the clip.

Loafs shares that each roundtrip flight costs about $500-$550, particularly because she doesn’t book them as far in advance and because she can only take a few flights in particular; Her flight can leave at 6:30 a.m. at the latest so she can make it to class on time.

Her Ubers from her home and to the airport cost $30-$55. Once she lands in Chicago, her Ubers are covered by her school fees, which gives students an Uber voucher. Her school also provides breakfast and lunch before and after class.

If she decides to stay in a hotel, it can range between $250-$500 a night, Loafs says. Sometimes, the prices are hiked due to artists in town or conventions. She also has a preferred hotel, which factors into the cost. However, a hotel stay is rare for the TikToker, and she’ll only do that if there’s an event or networking going on after classes.

She also added that she covers all of her expenses on her own without help from her parents and lives with a roommate.

The Daily Dot previously covered a video by a hybrid intern who is a super-commuter and flies from South Carolina to New York once a week since it’s cheaper than living in NYC full-time.

The Daily Dot reached out to Loafs via Instagram direct message for comment.