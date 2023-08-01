‘Surely they check ID upon arrival?’: Guests arrive at hotel, discover strangers have already checked in under their names

Vacation can bring many surprises. Your bags can get lost, your rental might not meet your expectations, you may find there are no rental cars available—or, in the case of TikTok user Phoebe Cruz (@pheebs16xox), someone else could check into the room you rented.

In a video with over 1.9 million views, Cruz shares the peculiar experience on a recent trip to Santorini, Greece. The text overlaying the video reads, “when u arrive at ur hotel and someone’s already checked in as u with all ur info.”

“WHO ARE U,” Cruz asks in the caption.

Immediately, commenters began wondering how such a thing was possible.

“Did yalls not have email confirmation on top of IDs??” asked a user.

“Surely they check ID upon arrival?” echoed another.

In response, Cruz claimed that, “He said they had ID with my name on !!”

While this may seem surprising, many commenters claimed to have experienced something similar.

“I work at a hotel and I have check in guests wrong because the 2 ladys had the exact same first and last name,” offered a commenter.

“Went to the beach 15 years ago. We couldn’t check in because WE had just checked out after a week there. Another family with dad that had same name,” recalled a second.

“The exact same happened to me last year in Montreal,” stated a third. “It really freaked me out and we never got answers.”

“Over 10 years ago when I worked in a hotel one of my front desk agents did this. They legit had the same name and I’d matched the name on file,” remembered an additional TikToker. “Turned out they booked too but it got canceled as a double res because the dupe names!”

A few viewers offered theories as to why this may have happened.

“I think your hotel is lying lmao,” declared a user. “They double booked the room and blamed it on someone else, hoping you’d give up.”

Thankfully, all turned out well for Cruz.

In a follow-up video, the TikToker claimed that she was upgraded to a better room as a result of the mistake.

Commenters were enthusiastic about the hotel’s solution to the issue.

“A win is a WINNN,” exclaimed a commenter.

“Woohoo it was meant to be,” shared a further TikToker.

