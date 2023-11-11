‘I know multiple people who have worked there who all said the same thing’: Coffee expert says Starbucks regularly burns their espresso

In a recent video, a TikToker has raised eyebrows after claiming Starbucks serves burnt espresso shots. The video, posted on Thursday by Sarina (@extracellestial), has garnered over 14,800 views and ignited a discussion about the quality of Starbucks’ signature coffee.

Sarina asserts in the video, “The reason you guys like the coffee you’re making at home more than the ones that you’re getting at Starbucks right now is because Starbucks burns their espresso shots.”

The TikToker drops some alleged insider knowledge, asserting, “I know multiple people who have worked there who have all said the same exact thing. That every single espresso shot that comes out of that place is burnt.”

“I’m sure this isn’t every single Starbucks, but it’s interesting that I’ve heard it from 4 to 5 people who worked at different Starbucks,” she clarifies in the description of the video, while also noting, “I just find it funny that every time I see a video about the Starbucks boycott or how to make one of their drinks at home so you don’t support them, there’s a bunch of comments saying they’re never gonna go back because their coffee at home tastes so much better.”

Comments on the video echoed Sarina’s claims, with one user stating, “I’ve always said the coffee tastes burnt and I don’t really like their coffee!”

Another commenter jokingly used the term “Charbucks,” as a nod to the alleged burnt flavor.

“it also doesn’t help if the machine isn’t calibrated right, most partners aren’t trained on calibrating the machines,” a third commenter wrote.

A commenter who claimed they were currently working as a Starbucks barista wrote, “the espresso beans are roasted until there’s the ‘double crack’ meaning roasted so much, they’re breaking.”

Sarina isn’t the only one currently criticizing Starbucks on the video-sharing platform. The coffee giant is facing a nationwide pro-Palestine boycott that started after the company criticized and distanced itself from comments made by the Starbucks Workers United union. A Starbucks barista and TikToker posted a video on the platform, encouraging the pro-Palestine boycott of the coffee chain, saying it is having an effect on the business.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Sarina and to Starbucks via email for comment.