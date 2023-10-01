Starbucks barista has to prepare Strawberry Açaí by pitchers because they make it ’50 times a day’

One of Starbucks‘ favorite drinks requires so much prep time and a consistent supply is mandatory at each location.

A viral TikTok post shared by local Los Angeles Starbucks Barista Sarah Gorkow (@sarah.gorkow) shows her preparing the Strawberry Açaí base by batch because they make it “50x a day.”

The clip has reached over 1.5 million views and 24,700 likes as of Sunday.

In the TikTok video, Gorkow pours the Strawberry Açaí mix into a glass pitcher and adds water to the mixture. Then she dates each pitcher and shelving in preparation for the day’s usage and supply.

Starbucks’s popular drink Strawberry Açaí Refresher is a refreshing drink and has hints of natural green coffee flavor. With the original refresher first launching in 2012, many added alternatives and health-based milks have been created since the original launch.

The viral “Pink Drink” or Starbucks Pink Drink was born out of a social media viral trend in 2016 and officially added to the menu in 2017 due to popular demand.

“Now, Starbucks is leaning into the popularity of the Strawberry Açaí Refresher-coconut milk-based, Pepto Bismol-colored drink by bottling it,” according to Nation’s Restaurant News.

Even Starbucks baristas warned parents about buying the refresher drinks for kids since it does contain caffeine, but a viral TikTok video shows baristas still making the popular drinks for their kids. And while the drink may be popular among Starbucks patrons, some customers find the drink worthy of mockery. One TikToker called out their friend for ordering the drink, saying it was the equivalent of juice.

Many viewers in the comments section shared what their local Starbucks uses to store the remaining pitchers of Strawberry Açaí.

“My store used to use the metal Curtis towers. I can’t remember how many times I had to fill it,” commented the viewer.

“We have huge 12-liter containers it’s so nice. holds 4 boxes prep once every morning,” shared another viewer.

“Lmfao we have to prep entire cubes at a time at my store we aren’t even a drive we just serve a ridiculous amount of teens,” another user wrote.

