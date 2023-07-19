‘It’s completely legal’: Starbucks barista shares oat milk hack to save money on groceries

At a time when the price of everyday goods is steadily rising, internet users are finding any way they can to save a few dollars.

Some have shared hacks for making meals stretch for multiple days. Others have simply shown ways to save on everyday goods.

Recently, a piece of financial advice from TikTok user and Starbucks barista Mandy (@thebudgetingbarista) sparked discussion on the platform. Mandy is a creator who offers advice on both barista life and budgeting.

In a video with over 497,000 views, Mandy writes, “when your coworker gives you a look…as you mark out a venti oatmilk no ice so you don’t have to buy milk for the week.”

For those unaware of Starbucks lingo, the company explains “markouts” on its website.

“Each week (Monday through Sunday) you can get one coffee or tea item at no cost at company-owned Starbucks stores. This is called your partner ‘markout,’” the company writes.

A venti oat milk, Mandy says, fits these requirements.

“can confirm, as long as you mark this out appropriately its completely legal AND saves you money at home. Can substitute for any milk or juice or tea or coffee,” she writes in the caption. “Rinse and repeat (im also a fan of taking my food markouts home frozen/uncooked for future use).”

In the comments section, many users claimed that they had done the same thing while working at the chain.

“when i have a recipe i want to make…. suddenly i’m craving a grande cup of heavy cream,” wrote a user.

“a coworker did this with heavy cream,” offered another. “it was so smart.”

“A Trenta oatmilk is the same amount of oz as the literal carton,” stated a third. “I just been taking the whole thing.”

“me n my old coworkers did this all the time w refreshers too lmao,” recalled an additional TikToker.

The Daily Dot reached out to Mandy and Starbucks via email.