‘We know you not from France’: Starbucks barista mocks customers who order croissants in a French accent

Employees from different jobs have been taking to social media to rant about their customer pet peeves. In a viral TikTok, a Starbucks barista revealed her pet peeve: when a customer orders a croissant in a French accent.

The video features TikTok user Amber Morman (@menherrr) who is part of a sister duo of the account. In the clip, Morman is at work and dives into her customer pet peeve.

“Bro, I hate it when I’m taking someone’s order and they’re like, ‘can I get a caramel macchiato? And then ‘can I get a ham and swiss croissant?’” Morman says the last word in a hard French accent, rendering the last syllable nearly unintelligible. The content creator says she despises when customers attempt to say “croissant” in a French accent.

“We know you not from France,” she concludes the video.

The Daily Dot reached out to Morman via TikTok comment and direct message. The video racked up 689,000 views as of Friday, resonating with viewers as they agreed with the barista.

“SAME, like bro we’re at Starbucks in America..calm down,” one viewer wrote.

“They sound so dumb. You’re from America. Say it our way,” a second echoed.

“I literally hate this it takes everything in me to not say it back like that ahaha,” a third agreed.

However, there were French speakers in the comments who revealed their feelings trying to say “croissant” the American way.

“But when you really speak French changing your pronunciation just to make it sound ‘American’ doesn’t feel right,” one user said.

“But I speak French I can’t switch it and pretend I have an English accent saying it. Help hahahhaah,” a second remarked.

“But its inevitable when you do speak French,” a third stated.

Others shared their experiences when people attempt to pronounce words in different languages with an accent.

“Today a lady got mad cause i didn’t understand that she wanted a caramel MASHiaToe like? why are you saying it like that mooooove man,” one person shared.

“My ‘friends’ did this the other say with Italian food, internally I was dying of embarrassment,” a second revealed.

“Lmaoooo yess or when they say caramello or caraaamel like beFckin for real,” a third commented.

So, what is the correct way to pronounce this French pastry? According to Spoon University, “The correct French pronunciation of croissant is ‘kwa-son.’ This is because T’s at the end of French words are usually silent (unless it’s two T’s and an E like in baguette).”