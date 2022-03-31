‘This is why I have anxiety about ordering’: Texas Roadhouse servers share their biggest pet peeves in viral TikTok

A group of Texas Roadhouse employees shared their biggest pet peeves as servers in a viral TikTok video, sparking debate in the comments.

Colin Snider (@colinsnider25) on TikTok, who appears to be one of the servers, shared the video in which he asked each employee what their pet peeve is.

Many of servers complaints about drink orders.

One server said her biggest pet peeve is when a customer orders both a Coke and a water. Another doesn’t like when customers ask for chocolate milk.

For one server, it’s annoying when customers ask for regular butter as Texas Roadhouse is known for its signature cinnamon butter. Another shared hers, saying, “When you go up to the table and you ask what they want to drink, and they say ‘do you have prime rib?'”

One waitress finds herself irritated when she tries to introduce herself to a table of customers, and they interrupt her. Another said she hates when a table full of customers don’t all order their drinks at once.

Snider, the TikTok creator, said his biggest pet peeve is when he tells customers that Texas Roadhouse only has Coke products, but they order a Pepsi anyway.

As of Thursday, the video received 281,000 views. In a comment on the video, Snider clarified that it was made in good fun.

“This was just a fun video we did and didn’t mean to be mean or disrespectful to anyone! We love our guests and give legendary service every time!” he wrote.

Still, some viewers didn’t seem pleased with the servers voicing their pet peeves.

“These servers were not it..” one viewer commented on the video.

“So doing your job ??” another viewer commented.

One TikToker wrote, “this is why i have anxiety about ordering.”

“Avoid this Texas Roadhouse,” someone else said.

Some viewers seemed particularly called out by the butter pet peeve.

“Oh I didn’t know that getting reg butter was a prob,” one TikToker commented with an angry emoji.

“I’m allergic to cinnamon…. So i need the regular butter,” another TikToker said.

“I’m sorry but the regular butter goes hard,” someone else commented.

Some viewers, who said they’re also servers, listed their own pet peeves.

“Greeting a table and getting NO response. Not even when you ask what they want to drink,” one server commented.

Another server said, “When they make you tell them every salad dressing you have only to choose ranch.”

“Mine is when you’re bringing the food out and somebody ask where their food is that so you tell them oh I’m sorry my third arm fell off,” another server commented.

The Daily Dot reached out to Snider via TikTok comment and to Texas Roadhouse via press email.

More fast food news