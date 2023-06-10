‘I’m literally clocked out’: Starbucks barista gets asked to take order while on her 30-minute break

A Starbucks barista reenacted in a viral TikTok of when a customer demanded she takes their order while on her break.

The video was uploaded by TikTok user Syd (@insydemymind), who posts content about her job as a barista at Starbucks. This video was no different. The content creator provided some context to the video, when she was on her 30-minute break, outside on the patio.

She reenacted the story through a skit, portraying herself and the customer. While on her phone on her break, a customer approached her. “Can you take my order?” she asked the customer. This left Syd confused. Then, the customer reiterated her question, “You work here, right? You’re wearing an apron.” When Syd told the customer she was on her break and that she was clocked out, the customer responded with, “But no one is at the register.”

The content creator explained to the customer that there were two other baristas working and one of them would be able to take her order. This prompted the customer and creator to argue back and forth, with the customer demanding Syd take her order and Syd refusing to because she was on her break.

“Don’t bother me on my break,” she wrote in the text overlay.

The Daily Dot reached out to Syd via Instagram direct message and TikTok comment. The video accumulated over 14,000 views as of June 10, leaving viewers with mixed reactions.

“Do these people not have work? Or take breaks???” one viewer asked.

“I could never work somewhere that I can’t take a break away from the customers,” a second wrote.

“Should have hit her with that Bad Santa energy,” a third suggested.

“Starbucks employees are not supposed to wear their aprons when on break. Might have helped,” a fourth stated.

Syd responded to the comment, “I had like just gotten on my break so i hadn’t taken it off yet. it also wasn’t like tied on, it was kinda hanging on my neck.”