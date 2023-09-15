‘My guy is gonna be in a coma’: Starbucks customer orders drink with 1,280 milligrams of caffeine in it

A Starbucks barista’s post about her life as a barista has caught traction online, with many zeroing in on a photo showing a customer’s order that consists of a drink with supposedly 1,280 milligrams of caffeine.

In a TikTok slide show, Aziza (@aziza.barista) gives viewers an inside look at her job from the crazy mishaps, like spilling drinks, to taking part in fun with co-workers. In two photos, she also shares how a one customer gave an order with nearly 60 special requests and another ordered a drink with 20 pumps of syrup.

“1280mg of caffeine??? my guy is gonna be in a coma,” one commenter responded to the post.

The requested orders included some rather outrageous requests: like 90 shots of what appears to be espresso, five types of milk in one drink, and 10 types of syrup for just one beverage.

The Daily Dot reached out to Starbucks via email and Aziza via Instagram direct message for comment.

According to the Mayo Clinic, up to 400 milligrams a day is a healthy amount of caffeine.

Some of the highest caffeinated drinks at the popular coffee chain include Starbucks’ Veranda Blend coffee at a grande size with 360 milligrams of caffeine and the Pike Place Roast at 310 milligrams of caffeine, Delish magazine reported.

With the rise of TikTok hacks, Starbucks barista have seen drink orders get more and more insane. Vice reported these detailed orders can cause even longer wait times and end up wasting store products. One recently announced Starbucks drink, the iced pumpkin cream chai latte, seems to have been inspired by the popularity of the order on TikTok.

Commenters on Aziza’s post seemed to be astonished at some of the requests she had to put up with as a barista

“How does one comsume 29 pumps of syrup,” one commenter said.

“Where do ppl even come up with crazy amount of add ins, like is it even good with that many stuff?” another person quipped.

“How are those long [plus] complicated orders even allowed,” a commenter asked. “Starbucks employees are better than most fast food people because we would just say we ran out.”