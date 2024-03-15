‘The Soft cooler is legit BRILLIANT’: Stanley announces 2 new products

Stanley cups have been viral since the beginning of 2023. At SXSW this week, Stanley announced two new products: A soft-sided cooler, and a carrier bag for the popular 40 oz quencher that should bolster that internet staying power.

The carrier bag, the All Day 40 oz Quencher Carry-All, is not yet available but will be sold for $40 when released. A Stanley spokesperson told the Daily Dot that the carrier bag has an attached lanyard for the option to wear around your shoulder or crossbody for easy travel. The carrier also has a side pocket that fits any size iPhone as well as a second pocket below. The Stanley website states that the second pocket “stores a slim wallet or card sleeve.”

The carrier has a third and smaller mesh pocket that “holds compact headphones, lip balm, or the small extras you can’t live without.” The carrier also added a clip on the side to hold your keys.

The soft cooler is also a new addition to the Stanley family as they previously only sold outdoor coolers. The soft cooler will be available in 7.2 QT, known as the All Day Julienne Mini Cooler sold for $100, and in 14.8 QT, the All Day Madeleine Midi Cooler Backpack, will be sold for $170.

TikTok creator Eleanor (@eleanorrlee) posted a viral video visiting the Stanley Picnic at SXSW and seeing the new products. Her video has reached over 13,000 views and 700 likes by Friday morning.

Eleanor told the Daily Dot via email, “The Soft cooler is legit BRILLIANT. My friend Danielle has a food allergy and always has to pack food on the go. She was raving about how it’s going to change her life!! It’s so hard to find cute cooler bags.”

In recent SX headlines, Stanley also announced the release of a new Hands-Free Carry All Quencher Cup.

