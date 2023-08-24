‘No way! I’ve struggled for way too many years’: People are just finding out they can ‘squeeze annoying packages’ to open them

If you’ve ever struggled to get an item out of an “annoying package,” listen up. A pair of TikTokers seem to have found an easier way to crack open pesky plastic cases without breaking out a pair of heavy-duty scissors.

The intel comes courtesy of TikTok creator @whattnooowaaay, who’s fond of beginning videos with a stitch from another TikToker before issuing his trademark, “What? No way!”

In this one, which has drawn more than 1.6 million views since going up on July 28, the creator begins by jumping in on the “here’s something I didn’t know until I was in my 30s” trend. In this case, it’s someone observing, “You can squeeze these annoying packages to open them!”

After letting loose a “What? No way,” the creator rummages through a mess on top of a table. “I know I’ve got an annoying package here somewhere.”

He eventually produces an annoying package—a Master Lock encased in plastic.

He squeezes it furiously as he walks, and for a few seconds, it seems futile. However, he soon notices a corner of the package has come loose, and he manages to peel the two sides apart, exclaiming that the hack worked.

Viewers in the comments section weighed in.

One cracked, “I thought you need scissors to open the scissors that opens the scissors and open the scissors.”

Another groused, “It takes longer to squeeze it open then it does to cut it open.”

Some discussed the perils of trying to use scissors or a knife. As one recalled, “I’ve sliced my hands so many times tryna cut those packages open.”

A few people used the occasion to take shots at Master Lock, including one who said, “It’s from masterlock, that doesn’t count. that package is probably harder to open than the lock.”

One viewer disagreed with the hack, exclaiming, “Absolutely not,” before clarifying, “I have squeezed these thing every which way from Sunday and they never open.”

However, at least one person was encouraged, saying, “That’s it I’m going to buy something just to try that.”

