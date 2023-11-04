‘Square tip screens are getting out of hand my god’: Brewery customer buys beer, gets asked to leave a shocking new percentage tip

The tipping culture in America has long been a topic of heated debate, but with the advent of digital payment systems, the conversation has been amplified. Lisa (@ispenttoday) has thrown the latest punch in this ongoing battle, calling out the audacity of tip screens after an encounter at a brewery.

Her video, which has garnered nearly 69,000 views as of Saturday, captures the frustration many feel when confronted with preset tipping options that seem to defy logic.

Lisa’s video, captioned “Square tip screens are getting out of hand my god,” shows her disbelief at a brewery’s tip screen suggesting 20%, 25%, and even 30% tips for a service as simple as handing over a beer.

“Where literally the person just goes like this and hands you the beer. That deserves a 30% tip?” she questions, voicing a sentiment that resonated with many viewers.

The comments section of her video is a microcosm of the broader tipping debate. One user challenges Lisa directly, saying, “Jesus Christ then don’t tip 30%?!? Stop spreading negativity and be happy,” suggesting that the choice ultimately lies with the customer, despite the pressure.

Another commenter takes a firmer stance against tipping, saying, “I DONT TIP! Sick and tired of paying for employers what they should’ve provide to their employees.” While another was more pragmatic, writing, “Dollar a beer 100%,” to which Lisa responded, “Yes this was the group’s consensus!!”

The heart of the issue lies in the design of the tip screens themselves. The suggested percentages are prominently displayed, pressuring customers to select one of the higher options, while the “custom tip” choice is subtly tucked away below the percentages. This setup, often coupled with the server’s presence, can make the tipping process uncomfortable and coercive.

TikTok has become a platform for voicing concerns over these increasingly prevalent Point of Sale (POS) systems like Toast, Square, and Clover, which are now ubiquitous across a variety of establishments. The conversation around Lisa’s video reflects a broader societal discomfort with the evolving norms of tipping, fueled by technology that seems to push consumers towards higher and higher gratuities.

TikTokers like Lisa are leading the charge in questioning the status quo, advocating for a tipping system that feels fair to both customers and service workers alike. Whether this digital tipping quandary will lead to a tipping point in consumer behavior remains to be seen, but the dialogue it has sparked is a testament to the power of social media in shaping and challenging societal norms.

One user cut straight through the hemming and hawing providing us all with practical rules to live by, writing, “15-20% at the restaurant, and 10% at bars. 0% for everything else.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to Lisa via TikTok comment for further information.