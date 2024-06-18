‘This is cruise ship activities’: Spirit Airlines passenger shows what flight attendants do when they’re stuck on the tarmac for over an hour

A Spirit Airlines flight attendant came up with a creative way to entertain passengers waiting for their plane to depart, and the moment was captured in a now-viral video.

The short TikTok was uploaded by Ally (@allyhenglen) and has been viewed over 1.7 million times.

“POV: Spirit Airlines when you’ve been waiting over an hour for fuel,” text overlaid on the clip read.

In the video, passengers can be seen unfurling a roll of toilet paper as they pass it back to the person seated behind them.

“Ladies and gentlemen, if you don’t wanna play, just pass it along,” a flight attendant could be heard instructing on the aircraft’s cabin speaker.

“Pass it along; they’re winning!” a passenger enthusiastically screamed as the game continued.

In the clip’s comments section, many found the flight attendant’s attempt to entertain the crowd funny.

“Im actually crying this is the funniest video I’ve ever seen,” user Silas said.

“The flight attendants are actually so smart for this,” user Kaylena wrote.

“Tbh i would enjoy this and play,” user Erica commented.

Others enjoyed the enthusiastic passenger’s excitement over beating out the competition.

“That one guy is so real,” user Chyde commented.

There was also a comment that likened the activity to those played on cruise ships.

“This is cruise ship activities,” one viewer noted.

According to Conde Naste Travel, instances of passengers being stuck on the tarmac before takeoff appear to be increasing. News reports of passengers being stuck on an airplane for seven hours without food, water, or air conditioning on a flight from Newark, New Jersey, to Rome made headlines last summer. Similarly, an instance where a flight was stuck on the tarmac in Las Vegas for hours while temperatures soared to scorching heights also attracted significant attention.

This summer, some anticipate “chaos” in airports around the globe due to increased demand for travel, staff shortages, and airlines overbooking flights.

Travelers should note that there are laws and rules about being stuck onboard flights. Per the Department of Transport, carriers are not allowed to hold domestic flights on the tarmac for more than three hours and international flights for more than four. After that time, airlines should move planes to an area where passengers can safely disembark.

The Daily Dot reached out to Spirit Airlines via email and to Ally by TikTok comment for more information.

