‘It honestly tastes really good toasted as a sandwich’: Sliced Italian bread at Walmart is cheaper than regular bread, customer says. There’s just one problem

'I <3 chemicals.'

Posted on May 13, 2023

A woman on TikTok shared how she gets a loaf of bread for half the price at Walmart. Viewers are split about the cost-saving measure.

In the video, Alissa (@alissalisalisa) shared that instead of buying traditional sliced bread that costs upward of $2, she gets a loaf of pre-sliced Italian bread from the Walmart bakery for just $1.

In the comment section, she went on to add that the Italian bread has a “fluffy and airy” texture.

This isn’t the first time Alissa shares cost-saving tips online. The TikToker has more than 15,000 followers and has an entire TikTok series about couponing.

“It honestly tastes really good toasted as a sandwich,” she said.

The average loaf of bread in the United States costs $2.50, though the general price can be as low as $.67 in places like New Jersey or up to $3.24 in Hawaii, Zippia reported. Bread is a staple in many U.S. homes, with the average person eating 53 pounds of bread a year, or about one pound a week.

Unlike other staples, including milk and eggs, whose prices have increased with inflation, bread prices tend to be more stable.

The TikTok has more than 360,000 views and about 150 comments.

Many commenters pushed back on Alissa’s advice, stating her video doesn’t provide an actual solution since the bread would go bad quickly.

“Doesn’t last nearly as long unfortunately,” one person wrote.

“It goes bad in two days though. I need my bread to last a month,” another stated.

“The store-made bread spoils in like 3 days. Wonderbread lasts like a month lol. I <3 chemicals,” a commenter said.

But, several commenters pointed out that bread can be frozen or refrigerated for longevity, it thaws out quickly, and can be easily toasted. Several people even claimed that “freezing it actually makes it taste better.”

A former Walmart employee shared that if there aren’t any sliced loaves out, you can ask someone behind the counter to slice it, or they may have some in the back.

The Daily Dot reached out to Alissa via TikTok comment and Walmart via email.

*First Published: May 13, 2023, 2:21 pm CDT

Stacy Fernández is a freelance writer, project manager and communications specialist. She’s worked at The Texas Tribune, The Dallas Morning News and run social for The Education Trust New York. Her favorite hobby is finding hidden gems at the thrift store, she loves a good audio book and is a chocolate enthusiast.

