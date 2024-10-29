‘We just got here. There’s already drama’: Woman goes to Sky Zone for birthday party. Here’s why she’s issuing a warning

A mother has gone viral after being witness to a birthday party gone wrong. In the clip, which was filmed at the venue, the mother, Jessica (@305_lil1), shared how her daughter was invited to Sky Zone, but upon arrival, there was “already drama.”

In short, a parent of six brought the other five kids to Sky Zone along with the child who was invited to the party. “And the host, the mom of the birthday boy, she’s arguing with her because she’s like, ‘How are you gonna bring all the other kids? The other kids don’t know my son like that.’”

Jessica then highlighted how the birthday boy and the kids invited were all in kindergarten, while the other kids were significantly older and in fifth, sixth, seventh, and eighth grade.

She said this sparked an argument as the host reiterated that she’d only be paying for the friend of the birthday boy and not the other five kids. “I don’t know what’s gonna end up happening,” the TikToker added. “Oh boy.”

The video amassed 787,900 views.

What happened next?

In a follow-up video, Jessica revealed that the mother paid for her other five kids herself. “I don’t think they’re gonna ever talk again or whatever, but I guess it felt bad for her other kid that really did get invited to the party, and he was crying, ‘Mom, I want to play with my friend,’ and I guess it was embarrassing for her.”

She added, “I don’t think that that kid is ever gonna ever get invited again to the kid’s party. So sad.”

In the comments section, users were shocked at the entitlement of the mom of six.

“That mother knew what she was trying to do,” one wrote. “Classless. I bet she NEVER hosts her own kids parties either.” Another added, “What’s worse is when people bring their kids and no gift!”

Some commenters admitted that they also brought siblings along to birthday parties but would pay for them to play at the venue separately and not impose on the actual party. “I usually always have to bring my extra child,” one explained. “But never expect for them to pay for my extra child.”

“Growing up my mom always explained to us that me and my sisters wouldn’t always get to go everywhere together,” another wrote. “Sometimes it’s my turn sometimes the others & that’s ok. Important lesson to teach your kid.”

Based on other viral stories, it seems like this doesn’t get any easier as you grow up, with a TikTok about a “spouse-free” holiday party sparking debate. In the clip, a disgruntled wife questioned why her husband agreed to attend his office festivities alone.

The Daily Dot reached out to Jessica via TikTok comment. It also reached out to Sky Zone via email.

