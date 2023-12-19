“These ‘vintage’ stores are getting out of hand”: Woman finds Shein blouse at thrift store. Viewers are shocked at the price tag

Shein has quickly become one of the biggest cut-price fashion retailers in the world, but one thrift store customer got more than she bargained for—literally—after seeing a Shein blouse for sale at a ludicrous price.

In the video, which has now amassed 409,400 views as of Monday, content creator Talylor McAllister noted how “these vintage stores are getting out of hand.”

The blouse, which shows a clear Shein label, was priced at $58—bear in mind that Shein clothes usually retail at less than $10.

As many commenters pointed out, thrift stores buying from fast fashion outlets and marking the price up has been a widespread problem for a while.

“I really want someone who works for Goodwill or one of these thrift franchises to come out and explain themselves,” one wrote. “Like please.”

“Some holiday markets I’ve been to are buying off Temu and marking them up,” another claimed. “I would have walked that right up to the front to have them explain that because no.”

Shocked at the audacity, the TikToker left the store empty-handed. “Girl the way I walked out of there so fast,” she commented.

This isn’t the first time Shein has made a splash on TikTok. In one video, a woman went viral for showing how a vintage store selling a Shein dress cost $129; dresses from Shein usually cost less than $20. In another, a shopper exposed Amazon for selling a $14 Shein sweater for $44. But the most absurd case was a recent one where a shopper found used Shein jeans selling for $77, with the seller trying to claim the jeans were vintage.

“I thought they were so cute,” the TikToker complained. “It said retail price $77 or something then discounted for $33.I bought them, they came in today, and they’re f*cking Shein.”