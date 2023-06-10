‘What does this mean?’: Server confronts teens who didn’t tip and wrote ‘Black’ on the gratuity line

In a viral TikTok, a Black server confronted what appeared to be a group of primarily white teenagers who left a racist “joke” instead of a tip on their check.

At the beginning of the video, Amira (@being.amira) is sitting in her car after getting off her shift as a server. She shared that the last table she served was a group of teenage boys who were “a little bit rude.” Nonetheless, she went about her shift as usual, taking their orders and fulfilling their requests.

After she closed out their table, Amira checked the bill to see what tip they left. She said she’d served teenagers before and was expecting a lower tip than what adults might give but was surprised by what she saw written on the tip line.

Underneath the $33 total was the word “Black” written in lowercase letters on the gratuity line.

“So I’m very confused, and then I look around, and the kids are still sitting outside just chilling, eating ice cream. So you know what I did? I went out there,” Amira said.

The clip that follows shows her walking up to the group of teenage boys.

“Hey guys, I just want a little bit of clarification. What does this mean?” she asked the group.

“I don’t know,” one of the boys said.

“You don’t know what Black means?” Amira responded.

Amira posted the full exchange in a follow-up video.

One of the boys chimed in, saying that the other boys were talking about him on the tip line since he’s Black. Amira asked if, because he’s Black, they think they don’t have to tip.

The boy originally talking to Amira chimed in, claiming he didn’t “mean” not to tip and said he’d tip her and “didn’t know what that meant,” potentially referring to the word “gratuity.”

Regardless, Amira was still curious why they wrote “Black” and asked if it was his favorite color. The teen said that’s what his friend told him to write.

“Can I tip you?” the teen asked, seemingly feeling bad about his and his friend’s actions.

“If that’s what you want to do. I’m not begging you for a tip. I just want to know why you wrote Black on your check,” Amira said.

At the end of the video, Amira ends up walking away without what appears to be an honest answer from the boys.

The videos have more than 4 million views on TikTok and thousands of comments.

“They’re so bold until you confront them,” the most liked comment read.

The Daily Dot contacted Amira for comment via Instagram direct message.