‘I’ve never seen this on a flight before…’: Passenger says seats are facing each other on flight

A user on TikTok has sparked discussion after posting a video of herself on a flight with a peculiar seating arrangement.

For context, most airlines around the world follow a similar seating structure, where passengers are seated in a line facing the front.

However, the seating arrangement on TikTok user Megan’s (@meganhomme) recent flight differed from this standard. Instead of having all seats face the front, some were placed facing each other.

“I’ve never seen this on a flight before,” she writes in the text overlaying the video. In a comment, she added, “this airline didn’t even let you pick your seats.”

It appears that Megan is flying with Swedish carrier Braathens Regional Airlines, though information about the specifics of their seating charts is scarce. We have reached out to the airline for comment via email.

No matter when or why the airline did it, TikTok users in Megan’s comment section aren’t thrilled by the idea.

“Absolutely not. Full refund,” declared a user.

“That’s too much looking time for me,” added another.

“Um excuse me this isn’t a train ride,” stated a third.

“A new fear unlocked,” said an additional user.

Rear-facing seats aren’t uncommon, but they’re usually reserved for business class passengers and above. There is also some information indicating that rear-facing seats are safer than their forward-facing counterparts.

“Yes, sitting backward on an airplane may actually be safer,” explains Emily DiNuzzo for Reader’s Digest. “Rear-facing seats provide more support for the torso and head, according to an Aircraft SEAT Committee participant from SAE International, a company that develops safety standards.”

They also used to be present on some Southwest Airlines flights, as several users in comments recalled.

“I flew facing the back of the plane on Southwest in like 2000 and I’m still dizzy from that flight,” wrote a user.

“Southwest used to have those seats when I was a kid,” recalled a second. “sat backwards and got so sick.”

The Daily Dot reached out to Megan via email.