Save On Foods shopper finds $2 fish kebab with $2 off coupon

A Save On Foods shopper has gone viral on TikTok after not only snagging a $2 fish kebab for free, but also allegedly coming out ahead with an extra cent in their pocket.

TikTok user @michsqui posted the video, which starts with the camera focused on a plastic container housing a “California Orange Basa Kabob.” The regular label indicates a price of $1.99, but the real revelation is red sign just below, stating, “$2 off at the till.”

In an onscreen caption, the TikToker asks, “would this be free?” We quickly find the answer as the video then cuts to the TikToker filming the register during checkout, revealing a sub-total of -$0.01. Another caption declares, “They paid me to take it.”

In the video’s description, @michsqui wrote, “The cashier asked me if I wanted my .01 cent on debit.” The clip has amassed over 204,900 views since Dec. 3.

The comment section was rife with users questioning why Save On Foods would give out free food.

“I actually see Save On Foods do this somewhat often. I think when it’s overstock or about to expire or something, they figure better to cultivate loyalty with a freebie than let it go bad,” one of them suggested.

Another commenter recounted, “One time I got a dozen tuna cans, and they paid me 5 cents each for them. The trick is to buy other stuff you need in the order so they don’t notice.”

“Save On Foods is single-handedly saving our lives right now,” a third commenter wrote.

One more commenter chimed in saying, “Good luck… passed the best before date and it’s fish…”

In response to the concern about the fish’s freshness, @michsqui responded, “I bought it on the 02 of Dec. Cooked and ate it as soon as I got home. Can confirm I did not get sick, and it tasted amazing!! Free !!!”

According to one ABC7 article citing the FDA, “30 to 40 percent of all food ends up in the garbage. That equates to 160 billion pounds—or $218 billion worth of food—each year.” The article further states, “The agency says consumers should not rely solely on date labels and should examine food even after the expiration date.”

