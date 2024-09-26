‘I could throw up right now’: Sam’s Club shopper asks bakery worker for icing. She can’t believe what they gave her

If you’re looking to save money on groceries by buying in bulk, Sam’s Club is a solid option. In fact, now might be a perfect time to join, as the retailer is offering a 70% discount on basic memberships. One word of advice, though: Pay attention to the packaging sizes, or you might end up with way more than you’ve bargained for.

TikToker Kate (@bloomsandbakeskate) learned this lesson the hard way, as documented in her viral video, which has accumulated more than 6.1 million views in just three days.

“I could throw up right now,” Kate says at the beginning of the video. She explains that she approached the bakery, asking if they sold icing for cakes. When offered a choice between whipped and buttercream in a tub, Kate opted for whipped, not realizing what she was in for.

The TikToker flips the camera, revealing an enormous tub of Sam’s Vanilla Whipped Icing in her cart. “This is what she put in my cart,” Kate says, comparing the massive container to “a full cat litter size thing.”

Even though Kate didn’t need nearly as much icing, her anxiety prevented her from speaking up. “I have too much social anxiety to be like, ‘Oh, never mind. Didn’t realize it was 45 pounds,’” she admits.

According to Sam’s Club’s website, the case of Vanilla Whipped Icing actually weighs in at 13 pounds.

Since its upload, the video received more than 5,700 comments.

One commenter wrote, “My social anxiety would have accepted the bucket-o-frosting as well.”

A second added, “I work in a Sam’s bakery. I try to make it a habit to let members know it’s a large bucket. But I am more than ok with you saying you didn’t realize it was so big that way we can just put it back.”

“It’s Sam’s club, What did you expect?” another quipped.

Other commenters inquired about the price. “Don’t leave us hanging. What’s the cost sis,” one of them wrote.

Kate revealed the container rang up for $28.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Kate via email and to Walmart via the contact form on their website.

