‘I threw away a rug I loved. I wish I’d seen this a few months ago’: Expert shares how to get rid of dog stains with baking soda and vinegar

A person proclaiming himself to be a “hack guy” has an idea for how to clean up dog accidents on rugs and carpets using two common household items.

The tip comes from creator Daddybrownn (@daddybrownn), gathering more than 326,000 views as of Monday morning for a video put up on Sunday.

He begins, “This is the fastest and simplest way to get dog urine smell out of your carpet. If you have a puppy or you have a dog, you know that they’re going to pee on the carpet sometimes, and it makes us infuriated, because now the carpet’s ruined, right?”

He answers his own question, “Well, it’s not. It’s actually very simple to clean it up.”

How to clean your rug

The formula’s simple: One cup of white vinegar, one cup of water, and two teaspoons of baking soda.

He then instructs, “Put in a spray bottle, shake it up, mix it all together. Now, every time you use this, you’re going to want to shake it up again, but you’re going to take it and you’re going to spray it all over the stain, soak the stain in it. You’re going to let it sit there for about 10 minutes on the stain, and then you’re going to take paper towels and you’re going to blot it up.”

“Do not scrub it,” he warns. “Don’t rub in circles; blot. It’s like patting.”

The advice is to do that until the paper towels don’t turn yellow. At that point, he asserts the stain should be out of the rug.

He warns viewers a second time to blot rather than scrub.

The American Kennel Club offers the same advice, adding, “Fair warning: the soggy towels are probably going to stink, but it’s a good thing. Smelly towels means you’re drawing out as much of the urine and its odor as possible.”

Viewers are grateful

Commenters were grateful for the tip, though for a few, it came too late.

“I just threw away my area rug yesterday,” said one. “Wish I would have seen this before.”

Another shared, “I threw away a rug I loved. I wish I’d seen this a few months ago.”

Someone else said, “Thanks! I have an elderly dog who is having bladder issues and this is going to save my sanity!”

The creator is no stranger to dog smells; in another video covered by the Daily Dot, he uses baking soda to freshen up a car that a dog’s been in.

