Tenant catches roommate using laundry detergent, body soap and refilling them with water

Living with roommates can have its difficulties. From messy folks who think that taking out the trash is more of a suggestion and less of a necessity, to people who believe that rent due dates are a myth. And then there are roommates who believe that the personal belongings of the people they live with are communal items.

This is a struggle that TikToker Kay (@kaystonertv) documents in a viral clip posted to the popular social media platform.

In the video, Kay demonstrates her roommate’s attempts to get away with using her belongings on the sly.

The TikToker writes in a text overlay of the video: “POV you have a roommate that swears they don’t use your things.”

In the clip, Kay pours detergent into a washing machine, however, something about the consistency of the soap seems off. It flows out way too easily and it appears that someone has significantly diluted its contents with water in an attempt to dupe someone else into thinking that the container is still relatively full.

The clip then cuts to the inside of a shower as Kay presses down on the dispenser of a bottle of Suave body soap. The liquid soap also appears watery, as opposed to the thicker consistency liquid soaps usually have, suggesting that the TikToker’s roommate has again been using their product without telling them.

According to Rent Whiz, some of the most common roommate fallouts are over financial disagreements, which include not clarifying what items fall under personal use versus common use. ThoughtCo suggests that people who aren’t cool with their roommates using their belongings address the problem right from the get-go: “If your college roommate has started using your things, find out what to do before a seemingly small problem develops into something larger.”

The video received over 737,000 views, and TikTokers who saw Kay’s post sympathized with her struggle.

“I think I would honestly snap over something like this,” one person said.

Another remarked, “The body wash would set me off.”

Someone else said that experiences like these have made them swear off having roommates for good, writing, “This is why I refuse to have roommates again.”

For one TikToker, it was the cover-up that would make them go into goblin mode: “Just using it is one thing, ruining & diluting the rest of the bottle would send me feral.”

One person shared their personal strategy when dealing with such roommates, saying, “I literally started putting all our stuff in our room and locked the door. dishes, toilet paper, detergent, shampoo, hair dye.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to Kay via email for further comment.