‘They just upcharge you’: Car expert says buy part from RockAuto before your mechanic does—and get a cheaper repair

Car repairs can be a significant financial burden—especially when they occur at inconvenient moments. From labor charges to the cost of parts, it can often feel like you’re spending more than necessary. However, a savvy TikTok user unveiled a money-saving hack that could ease the strain.

The video from TikTok user brtheceo quickly went viral. It accumulated more than 2 million views a day after it was initially posted on Aug. 4.

In the video, he reveals the website RockAuto, with an on-screen caption that reads, “This website should be illegal.”

The TikToker, a self-described “Credit & rental car biz coach,” explains, “So a lot of the times mechanic shops will go to spots like RockAuto and they will get parts for cheap directly from this website. And then when you go to them to get something done to your vehicle, they make a ton of money because they just upcharge you on the same things that I’m giving you right now.”

According to brtheceo, using the website yourself is pretty simple. All you have to do is search for your vehicle’s make, the year, and the model. “And then boom, every single part for your vehicle will pop up.” These are not knockoff parts either, he assures. By buying your auto parts from RockAuto and taking them to your mechanic, you could find yourself saving big time.

In the comment section of the video, one commenter offered an additional money-saving tip. They wrote, “Copy the part # from Rockauto and check the price on Amazon. Sometimes it’s cheaper on Amazon.”

Another commenter complained about a possible obstacle when using the website. They said, “A lot of shops don’t install parts y’all buy for your vehicles. Goodluck.”

“Expensive in shipping,” another commenter remarked.

It’s no coincidence that this video has gone viral. According to a recent report by Axios, car repair costs are on the rise due to “widespread shortages.” The publication reports the latest federal consumer price data shows that the cost of car repairs has increased by 19.7% on an annual basis.

The Daily Dot has reached out to brtheceo and to RockAuto for comment.