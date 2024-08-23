‘Can we get artichoke dip instead?’: Restaurant worker shares why you probably shouldn’t change your mind when ordering

The restaurant industry is a fast-paced environment. But most customers don’t get to see the chaos that goes down in the kitchen. After all, the dining experience should be a relaxing one for customers. So it’s actually very important they aren’t subjected to mayhem that goes on behind the scenes.

But that doesn’t mean customers should make things more chaotic for the people serving them for the evening. A Lone Oak Grill server on TikTok shared one way customers can unintentionally create chaos. The video was posted to Lone Oak Grill’s account, @thebearisreal.

“So, my table ordered chips and queso for the appetizer,” the server says in the video while standing in the kitchen.

The camera zooms in on a plate of chips and queso ready to go.

The server reveals the customers changed their minds. “Then, five minutes later, they go, ‘Oh, wait. Can we get artichoke dip instead?’”

The server put on her best customer service voice and accommodated them. “And I said, ‘Sure! I’d be happy to do that,’” she says.

The video amassed 1.4 million views. Viewers who have worked in the service industry chimed in with what they would have to do in that situation.

“Then you need to tell the kitchen and then find the manager and get it voided,” one viewer remarked.

“Great now I have to sell that [item] because it doesn’t magically disappear,” another stated.

“And I would have said unfortunately the dip is already ready but you can get both! BOUNDARIES,” a third commented.

What do restaurants do with leftover food?

Eighty-five percent “of the food that goes unused in a typical American restaurant is thrown out while only a small percentage is recycled or donated,” according to Move for Hunger. Thankfully Lone Oak Grill didn’t let the food go to waste. In response to viewers who said they hoped the workers were able to eat the extra food, they confirmed that they did. “Oh you know it,” the restaurant said.

The Daily Dot reached out to Lone Oak Grill via TikTok comment and direct message.

