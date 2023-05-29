In the fast-paced world of remote work, finding a supportive and understanding work environment can be a game-changer.

One TikTok user, Jen (@happiertoday), recently shared a refreshing experience about her new job in a now-viral video that has garnered over 204,100 views since its posting on May 16. She reveals an intriguing practice within her remote company that has left her feeling excited and optimistic about the future of remote work.

Starting a new job can be daunting, with uncertainties about workplace culture and expectations. However, in her video, Jen expressed her relief and enthusiasm about her new remote gig.

“The recruiters and the hiring managers and the interviewers can say one thing but real lived-out culture and workplace environment can be very different,” she shared. “But I found out yesterday something that was just like the biggest green flag and makes me super excited.”

The standout revelation shared by @happiertoday is that everyone in her new remote company is required to set their Slack status to inactive.

According to Jen, this seemingly small but significant detail has a profound impact on the work culture. She explains in her video, “It’s a requirement, it’s like asked of everyone to make sure that you’re always set as inactive, and it’s to remove the pressure and stress of feeling like you need to be green all the time.”

“One of the biggest stressors with remote work is feeling like you need to be available and actively working at all times,” Jen emphasizes. “This policy is to remove the pressure and stress of feeling like you need to be green all the time like you can’t step away from the desk like you need to be working when your manager is.”

“I feel like it should be the norm for remote work environments,” she concludes.

In the comment section of the video, other remote workers chimed in to share their perspectives on the issue.

One commenter wrote, “Microsoft needs to turn this feature off on default!”

“No one ever told me I needed to be green all the time, but my subconscious does lol,” a second commenter added.

One commenter shared that they already implemented a similar practice on their own, writing: “I started putting myself on do not disturb for the entire workday, absolutely a game changer. It’s amazing how people respect your time.”

“If my company did this, my mental illnesses wld be CURED,” another user asserted.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Jen via TikTok direct messages for comment.