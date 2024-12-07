‘Probably more reliable than the real range rover’: Customer orders $4K ‘Range Rover’ from Alibaba. Is it worth it?

Two vehicle reviewers discover a Range Rover “dupe” from the Chinese wholesale retailer Alibaba for a fraction of the cost of the real thing. But does it work?

Featured Video

In a video with over 6.1 million views, TikToker SB Xtra (@supercarblondie.xtra) shares a clip of two men unboxing a large, wooden delivery in their driveway.

“Inside this box is a fake $4,000 Range Rover from China,” one says in the video. “We really got a Range Rover from Alibaba.”

The box’s walls fall away to reveal a small, black SUV with 17-inch rims—just slightly bigger than standard wheels on a large golf cart. The terracotta-colored interior is wrapped in plastic.

Advertisement

How does the dupe compare to a real Range Rover?

“The front is almost the same [as a Range Rover],” the TikToker claims, pointing out the headlights and grill.

However, as the men circle the car, they notice that the body material is very flimsy, which could make it dangerous to drive.

One man waves over the “real version” of the Range Rover for comparison.

Advertisement

“It’s about $100,000 more expensive [than the dupe],” he says. However, the “dupe” is significantly smaller than the “real” car.

The TikTokers say they will post a more extensive review of the Range Rover dupe’s driving capabilities in a future video. As of Dec. 6, they have not posted an update.

Viewers respond

In the comments section, viewers discuss the affordability and quality of the dupe.

Advertisement

“Honestly, looks like a bargain for $4000. You can’t buy a golf cart for $4000 right now. I’d buy one just to mess around with. Can you actually get it tagged?” one writes.

“It’s not fake. It’s just a low-budget Range Rover,” another says.

Others use the dupe as a punchline for jokes about the quality of Range Rovers. According to Auto Trader, Range Rovers have a reputation for engine, electrical, and air suspension issues.

“The Chinese one can last longer than the genuine one,” a viewer says.

Advertisement

“I could bet…that the engine in the fake will last longer,” another writes.

“Probably more reliable than a Range Rover,” a third suggests.

The Daily Dot contacted SB Xtra via email and TikTok direct message. We also reached out to Alibaba and Range Rover via email.

Advertisement



Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.