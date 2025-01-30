‘I keep getting the feeling that it’s an inside job’: Psychic seems to have predicted the American Airlines plane crash

Did this psychic really predict the American Airlines plane crash?

On Wednesday, tragedy struck when a collision happened midair between a U.S. Army Blackhawk and an American Airlines jet. The commercial plane had more than 65 passengers. The two vehicles collided midair while trying to land outside of Ronald Reagan National Airport in Washington, D.C., according to NBC.

Meanwhile, a TikTok has surfaced in which a woman who identifies as a psychic predicts an eerily similar tragedy. Commenters say it was uploaded prior to the events in D.C.

In said TikTok, with more than 485,000 views, Tarot Noir (@thehawkerseye) makes the prediction, apparently 12 hours before the helicopter flew into the plane.

What was the psychic’s prediction about the American Airlines plane crash?

In her TikTok, the psychic went on to predict two things involving a plane crash in 2025.

First, she believed that a commercial airplane was going to be involved in a crash with a smaller aircraft. “I see the small plane being a private jet or military,” she claims.

She then goes on to say that the crash will be initiated on purpose and not by accident. “The plane is actually targeted, it’s not some sort of malfunction,” she states.

“I keep getting the feeling that it’s an inside job,” she says, adding that she thinks there was one specific person who was targeted onboard. She goes on to call it “a man-made disaster.”

The second prediction was that a plane crash in 2025 would involve a power couple. The psychic mentions, “This couple will have been a household name that have been quite successful.”

Russian figure-skateing couple Evgenia Shishkova and Vadim Naumov was on the plane.

Just how accurate was the psychic’s prediction?

She said she thought the tragedies would occur in February. And she spelled out the predictions as separate incidents. She also said that the power couple incident would likely involve a “business tycoon.” She did say that the “commercial airlines” incident would happen first.

“To people coming later.. She posted this about 12 to 13 hours before the American Airlines and Black Hawk crash,” one TikTok commenter added.

Tarot Noir titled the TikTok, “Predictions for 2025 Commercial airliner incident. Private jet with high profile couple.”

Post titles can’t be edited after posting on TikTok.

“Is you the new Simpsons?” was one of the top-liked comments on her post while another added, “Girl you better hide.”

What other predictions did the psychic make?

Tarot Noir goes on to predict a breakthrough in medical science, a “food tragedy,” a military coup in the Middle East, U.K. Prime Minister Keir Starmer resigning toward the end of 2025, and a poor economy in the U.K. overall. All in the same clip as her airplane predictions.

She also predicts that an “old male” in the government will resign over an inappropriate relationship with “a younger male in a supporting role.” Lastly, she predicts that the mainstream media will begin to show TV ads asking for donations about a “major rescue operation.”

In a video from October, she predicted that former Vice President Kamala Harris would lose the presidential election. “It’s not the end of her career as such,” she adds.

Her profile has disclaimers saying that her work is for entertainment purposes only.

What did the viewers think about this?

“You predicted this 12 hours before it happened,” one commented.

“Now tell me the lottery numbers,” one joked

“The FBI is watching this right now,” one added.

“Keep her safe,“ one commented.

This TikTok has more than 34,900 likes.

We’ve reached out to American Airlines and Tarot Noir for comment.

