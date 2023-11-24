After singer Casandra “Cassie” Ventura filed a lawsuit against Sean “Diddy” Combs on Nov. 16, users on X have begun looking into Diddy’s other past relationships.

A shocking clip from psychic Sloan Bella on YouTube resurfaced on X after being posted by user Petty Pablo, @electricsoul123. Initially posted this summer, Sloan’s video includes her predicting the downfall of Diddy will happen in November. @electricsoul123’s repost on X has reached over 980,000 views and 4,800 likes by Friday morning.

Listening to this psychic talk about Kim Porter and Diddy has me gagged a little bit😱 This video came out 5 months ago youtube chile pic.twitter.com/hwTH9XSaRB — Petty Pablo (@electricsoul123) November 17, 2023

The user’s post is captioned, “Listening to this psychic talk about Kim Porter and Diddy has me gagged a little bit. This video came out 5 months ago.”

Kim Porter, actress and model, was the former girlfriend and mother of three of Diddy’s seven children. In November 2018, Kim Porter passed away in her sleep from a lung infection.

On Nov. 16, another of Diddy’s former partners, Ventura, filed a federal lawsuit against Diddy containing allegations of rape, physical abuse and more. Rolling Stone says the two settled for an undisclosed amount on Nov. 17.

Psychic Sloan Bella posted her YouTube video five months before Cassie’s lawsuit in June, which explains her theory on Kim Porter’s death and Diddy’s downfall.

Sloan’s video has reached over 247,000 views and 14,000 likes. In June, she claimed she felt more information about Diddy would come out in five months. She believes Diddy mistreated Porter months before her death. “You are going to stand so noted, accountable, within the next 5 months,” she says.

“I’m going for November 15,” she adds, “or right around there, it’s coming out,” foreshadowing Cassie’s lawsuit on Nov. 16. Sloan says you “cannot stop the truth.”

After @electricsoul123 reposted the clip from Sloan’s video on X, viewers were shocked at how accurate the psychic’s predictions were.

“Omg…When she said November 15th, I gagged,” one comment says.

“She got the date down to a T. This woman is the truth,” another says.

The Daily Dot reached out to Sloan Bella via media contact form and to Diddy via representative for comment.