‘Why did they think they get free food?’: Server says public school teachers expected them to cover $1,100 bill

In a viral TikTok video, a server shared his experience with a group of public school teachers who expected a free meal.

In the video by user @chocolatemilkbrothers, the server sarcastically shares that the start of summer is his “favorite” time to work in the service industry. The worker says he consistently gets a group of teachers around this time who will go into the restaurant he works at and try to get free food and drinks “just for being teachers.”

“Today is officially my new favorite attempt,” the server says.

He goes on to share that a group of seven that he served rang up a $1,100 bill (about $157 per person before tip if split evenly).

When they were finishing up, the server asked the group if they’d prefer he split the bill or leave it altogether. “Whatever’s easiest for you,” they told him.

He brought out one bill and told them that if they wanted to split it evenly, they could all leave their cards, and he’d split it for them.

“One of the ladies looks down at it and slides it to me and goes, ‘I don’t think you understand. We’re public school teachers, so you guys can handle this,'” @chocolatemilkbrothers claims.

He replied to them, “That’s great you’re public school teachers, but that doesn’t make your bill our responsibility.”

One of the teachers ended up covering the bill on her card, he says. A couple of minutes after dropping off the receipt for her signature, she told him she was a math teacher and asks him what number she left him under the tip.

“Oh, $100. That’s very generous of you,” the server said.

However, the TikToker says the teacher then ripped the receipt in half and threw it at him. “Good luck getting it now,” she allegedly told him.

The worker points out that the paper in her hand is a receipt, not a check, so ripping it in half isn’t going to “do anything.”

The video has more than 1.3 million views and nearly 2,000 comments. In his TikTok bio, the server shared, “Stories, skits, and comedic takes on Wisconsin stereotypes is what I’m about!”

“She thought she did something by ripping it in half,” the caption read.

Some commenters agreed that teachers can be difficult to wait on.

“lol teachers a WILD after hours,” one of the most popular comments read.

“I waited tables for years and teachers were always AWFUL to wait on,” a person shared.

“Teachers and nurses have all the audacity,” another said.

Still, some viewers were shocked to hear about the customers’ entitlement as teachers.

“Public teacher here and I’ve never heard of any teachers doing that!” one shared.

“I’ve literally worked in food and beverage for 19 years and have never encountered this,” another argued.

Other commenters were curious about the high bill.

“How did they get 1100 we have groups of like 15+ ppl eating together everyweek n it’s only 400 ish,” one commenter asked. The TikToker responded, sharing that they order six bottles of expensive wine.

