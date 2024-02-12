Customer says she placed $550 catering order that arrived late, cold. She’s shocked by Portillo’s response

A teacher revealed her disastrous experience with Portillo’s after her $550 catering order arrived cold. She was in disbelief at the restaurant’s response.

TikTok user @teacherchronicles22 posts content about her job as a teacher. This time, she revealed the response she received from Chicago casual restaurant chain Portillo’s. First, she gave a recap of the incident. “I catered over $500 worth of food for my students and I have it set to be delivered at 11:15 a.m. for their lunch,” she shared with her 879,000 followers.

Around 10:30 a.m., the content creator said she called to confirm again in order to prevent a mishap. After several failed calls, @teacherchronicles22 decided to call directly to the store she was ordering from. When the worker answered and connected her to her manager, the call dropped. Finally, she got in contact with the manager.

“Oh, yeah, we’re working on the order right now,” the manager stated. However, there was a problem. It was 11:15 and the order should’ve arrived. An hour and a half later, her order finally arrived, but it was cold. Then, she ran into another issue. “Cause [the manager] said she was waiting for DoorDash. Portillo’s is supposed to deliver a catering order over $100,” she said. “It was over 500 dollar order.” To add insult to injury, the manager asked @teacherchronicles22 to pick up the order.

However, she detailed the experience in their survey email and received a response from the catering team. “You can have three free entrees on us for messing up and three free drinks,” the content creator shared. Needless to say, this made her laugh since she didn’t plan on returning to Portillo’s after this. “Baby, I’m not coming back to Portillo’s,” she said. Moreover, @teacherchronicles22 cared more about receiving a phone call to prevent this than the wasted money.

“It’s not even about the money,” she said. “My kids should have got food, it shouldn’t have been cold, it should’ve been on time. They eat at 10:30. They didn’t start eating til 1 o’clock.” Overall, the content creator was “over it.”

The Daily Dot reached out to @teacherchronicles22 via Instagram direct message, TikTok comment, and TikTok direct message and Portillo’s via press email. The video amassed 2 million views and sent viewers into a fury.

“I would charge back my credit card immediately,” one viewer wrote.

“As a former catering manager, that response is unacceptable. You deserve a full refund!!!” a second remarked.

“full refund or they need to bring your kids food for free and do it correctly this time,” a third stated.

In response to viewers, @teacherchronicles22 revealed that Portillo’s did refund her.

In other comments, viewers revealed she isn’t the only one to have this experience.

“Let me tell you I hadn’t had Portillo in years I went for a HOTDOG and fries it TOOK 10 mins just to get a Luke warm hotdog,” one user commented.

“just being nosey, was it the villa park location? only wondering bc we had a hot mess experience recently there,” a second shared.