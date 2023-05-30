‘Same in retail. Saying a piece is unavailable while it’s on hold for you in the back’: Popeyes worker lies to customers about strawberry biscuits so she can eat them

A Popeyes employee went viral on TikTok after joking about telling customers that the chain’s new strawberry biscuits are “mid.”

In the video, which has been viewed 63,400 times since it was first posted May 18, user @_alongi_ posted herself drizzling honey on a fresh strawberry biscuit, implying that she tells customers the biscuits aren’t very good to keep them for herself.

“Me after telling the customers the strawberry biscuits are mid,” her video’s text overlay read.

Popeyes first announced the new dessert item on March 22, available to customers in one, two, or four counts. “The perfect combination of our classic, buttery biscuits and the flavor of ripe, fruity strawberries, Strawberry Biscuits offer a delicious touch of sweetness to any meal,” Amy Alarcon, Vice President of Culinary Innovation, stated.

In another viral video posted two months after its debut, user @Jordan_the_stallion8 revealed a delicious hack for customers trying a strawberry biscuit for the first time.

He advised viewers to combine Popeyes’ grilled chicken and macaroni and cheese with the biscuits into one sandwich, which he tried on camera. “My life is changed,” he claimed in his video, which has been viewed 2.7 million times since it was first posted.

Viewers did not echo @_alongi_’s sentiment, claiming the strawberry biscuits were far better than “mid.” “Naa they HITTTT,” one user enthusiastically wrote.

“Them bitches dry,” another commented.

“Not when they fresh with some honey,” @_alongi_ replied.

However, one commenter said they follow a similar practice in retail jobs. “Same in retail. Saying a piece is unavailable while it’s on hold for you in the back,” they wrote.

The Daily Dot reached out to @_alongi_ via TikTok comment.