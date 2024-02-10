‘I loveddddd Pilates but it got so expensive’: Woman slams Pilates instructors for charging too much, says they’re making workouts ‘inaccessible’

A woman is calling out her local Pilates studio, and the Pilates industry in general, for what she says are overpriced classes.

In a three-and-a-half-minute video, TikToker CeCe (@morececee) writes in the caption, “I just feel like pricing for pilates is SO out of hand right now.”

In the clip, CeCe launches right into her gripe with Pilates studios.

“You guys are actually charging 45, 42 bucks for a singular class,” she says, blinking in disbelief. “I don’t want any comments either that are like, ‘If you’re broke, just say that,’” the TikToker adds. “There is a difference between spending money on yourself versus spending frivolous amounts of money.”

CeCe goes on to say that while she loves Pilates, the prices studios are charging have made the workout inaccessible to her and many others.

The TikToker claims she found a studio that charges $35 to $38 a class, even with a studio membership. “Let me show you the prices,” she says. “This is gross.”

CeCe continues with a green screen image showing prices for the studio’s different membership tiers.

The studio charges $42 for a drop-in class, and CeCe adds, “If you don’t get there within six months, it expires.”

She points out that the next tier, $200 for five classes, works out to around a two-dollar discount per class, and the one after that, 10 classes for $380, works out to $38 per class.

CeCe then goes through the various monthly membership options for this particular Pilates studio. Customers with a $140 monthly membership “can come to the studio four times. Now, mind you, … they only bought eight reformers cause that’s all they could buy, and [the classes] all fill up. So you have to now take your schedule, move it around [to] try to get into a class.”

On top of that, CeCe points out that if you miss a class, that means you end up paying $140 for only three classes a month.

The TikToker also goes through the other membership options, pointing out the seemingly inflated pricing.

CeCe’s video garnered 804,000 views in just 24 hours of being on the social media platform. A number of viewers resonated with her post.

“I’m glad someone said it. Memberships used to be $60-$80 per month. Yoga and pilates studios have gotten out [of] control!” wrote one viewer.

“For $42 a class I better walk out with a 6 pack,” joked another.

“And all the classes are at like 10am or 1pm,” said a third, pointing out yet another inconvenience of working out at Pilates studios.

“I loveddddd Pilates but it got so expensive I had to let it go….& now I’m fat again, BUT NOT POOR,” shared someone else.

A number of commenters suggested online workout options, like one person who shared, “Nah I’ll stick with my mat in my living room with move with Nicole on YouTube tv.”

Another enterprising Pilates enthusiast said, “I bought the reformer on Alibaba & had a retired Pilates teacher show me how to use it for 5 sessions. It’s more than paid for itself now.”

The Daily Dot reached out to CeCe for more information via TikTok comment.