‘You just taught me something’: Woman tries to open a jar of Mt. Olive pickles for 3 days. Then she finds out the right way to do it

In the latest episode of “TikTok Taught Me,” we bring you a hack for those tough-to-open jars. It’s easier than you think.

Featured Video

We’ve all been in this unfortunate situation. You’ve become enemies with the jar whose lid you just can’t seem to open.

You try with all your force, You wrap the lid in a dishcloth for extra grip. You run the lid under warm water. You tap the bottom of the jar with your palm to release some air—but nothing works.

The jar has a mind of its own. It just doesn’t want to open.

Advertisement

You sit there in defeat.

But once you hear this hack, you’ll never be at odds with a sealed jar again.

How to easily open a stuck jar

In a trending video with more than 88,000 views, TikToker Lesly Lopez (@leslylopez382) silently shared a hack that we all need to know.

Advertisement

In the video, Lopez has a sealed jar of Mt. Olive pickles in front of her. For some reason, pickles and pasta sauce jars are the ones that are notoriously difficult to open.

Well, instead of spending time struggling with the jar, Lopez pulled out a common kitchen tool—a can opener.

Now, we know what you’re thinking: You can’t use a can opener on a jar.

That’s where you’re wrong.

Advertisement

Instead of trying to clamp on with the metal spheres that open cans, Lopez uses the curved edge of the device and leverages it in the same way you’d use a bottle opener (this works for bottles, too).

In the video, you hear the airtight seal being broken on the jar, and Lopez proceeds to easily twist the lid off.

“Tik tok what would I do without you.” she wrote in the text overlay of the video.

“I’ve been trying to open this jar of pickles for 3 days now,” Lopez added in the caption.

Advertisement

Why does this work?

This works because it’s generally the tight vacuum seal that makes it hard to open a lid. Once that seal is popped, it’s much easier to twist the lid off.

Now, there is a tool designed specifically for jar opening. But why go out and get another single-use kitchen gadget, when this hack is right there?

“Bae I thought you was finna use it the other way. [Crying emoji] But you just taught me some!” the top comment read.

Advertisement

“I just bang on the bottom and it pops right off,” a person said.

“Tap the side of the lid on the edge of the counter. Unscrews with ease,” another added.

“U can use a butter knife also,” a commenter shared.

Advertisement

The Daily Dot reached out to Lopez for comment via TikTok direct message an comment.



Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.