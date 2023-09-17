‘You served vegetables that were frozen solid’: Traveler catches passenger ‘roasting’ airline via in-flight survey

An airline passenger captured a fellow traveler roasting that airline for conducting a survey in the middle of the flight.

The video comes from San Francisco-based TikTok creator Mads Waller, who recorded it mid-flight and posted it to TikTok on Wednesday, getting more than 2.5 million views as of Sunday.

The passenger is typing on the screen on the headrest in front of him, reporting, “You served vegetables that were frozen solid. You also interrupted my movie twice to ask me to take a survey.”

The creator doesn’t reveal which airline this happened on, playfully saying, #guesstheairline in a caption that also includes the words “surveying” and “roasting” with the shaking hands emoji in between them.

The creator recently posted a video recorded in Thailand, but that doesn’t narrow down the possibilities much. Select commenters guessed Emirates or Turkish Airlines, which both have flights connecting the Bay Area to Thailand.

Many commenters applauded his snarky energy at 35,000 feet.

“WE LOVE A KEYBOARD KAREN!!!” one declared, adding, “That is my mood.”

“I love a good survey right after I’ve been wronged,” said another.

One observed, “Scathing airline survey MID FLIGHT is a mood.”

“I see you king,” another surmised. “That airline voucher ain’t gonna get sent to you by itself.”

According to a May 2023 J.D. Power survey covered by several media outlets, including CNN, airline passengers are growing increasingly frustrated and dissatisfied with their experiences flying. As the article kicks off, “Air travel has bounced back after its pandemic-induced slump, but that doesn’t mean passengers are feeling good about it.”

The biggest criticism for airlines was “continued high prices for travel,” according to the article, and despite shortages of pilots and flight crews affecting how airlines operate, the survey found “the most surprising result was the overall high score for flight crew.”

Forbes’ coverage of the survey, cynically titled, “Have Airline Passengers Given Up On Getting Good Customer Service?” added, “A combination of soaring demand, limited supply and rising airfares helping airlines achieve record revenues over the last two quarters.”

Michael Taylor, travel intelligence lead at J.D. Power, was quoted in the story saying, “If yield management were the only metric airlines needed to be successful in the long term, this would be a banner year for the industry because they are operating at peak economic efficiency.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to the creator via TikTok comment.