‘I just love the taste of nothing’: AMC now sells paper Coca-Cola, Minute Maid, and Fairlife milk that you need to take to checkout. Why?

Refreshments at your local movie theater aren’t quite what they used to be.

TikToker @frencheeseca recently went viral by posting a video from a recent outing to an AMC Theater in Seattle. The video shows frencheeseca examining a drink display that includes Minute Maid, Dasani, and Coca-Cola products.

But instead of cold drinks, the display holds paper cards that customers can exchange at the counter for a cold drink.

“Mmmmm,” says the audio clip playing over the video. “I just love the taste of nothing.”

“love paper drinks,” frencheeseca writes in the caption.

The video has received more than 330,000 views since it was posted July 3.

Commenters offered their own theories on the motive behind the display.

“I feel like it’s to keep people from leaving cold drinks on shelves and possibly making them go bad. but so many people are gonna ruin it,” wrote one user.

“It is a marketing tool to remind people that those options are available if they can’t see the fridge behind the cashiers,” another shared.

“i feel like on top of anti theft, this would also help a lot for people with language barriers or disabilities,” someone else suggested.

Other commenters said they were tempted to take one home.

“My kids were so mad they had to turn in the actual card and couldn’t keep it,” one revealed.

“It would be perfect for a play kitchen tho!” the creator responded.

“I thought those were air fresheners now,” another offered. “I want a chocolate milk scented air freshener.”

Frencheeseca enthused, “That would be SO cool.”

Some commenters already succumbed to the temptation.

“I took the smart water one and I use it as a book mark lol,” someone confessed.

“Free souvenir from the theater?” the creator asked.

Someone else admitted, “I took an apple juice one as a decoration.”

The Daily Dot reached out to Frencheeseca via TikTok DM and AMC Theatres via email for comment.