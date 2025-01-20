‘What exactly was your order?’: Customers order Olive Garden for pickup. Then they take a closer look at what’s in the bag

Soup or salad? The one universal question asked among food lovers. The question takes no one by surprise, it’s that routine. However, for one couple, the question led to a glorious, yet unexpected delivery of dozens of Olive Garden breadsticks.

Jaci Boisjolie (@jaciboisjolie) turned to her TikTok platform on Saturday to share the recent phenomenon with viewers. Yet, after receiving over 524,900 views and 75,900 likes it seems as though Jaci and her husband were not the first to fall victim.

Standing over the kitchen counter in astonishment, Jaci begins to film her husband as he takes her through his step-by-step ordering process. A process that somehow managed to land the couple with a two-foot box of additional breadsticks alongside their two-person meal.

“Olive Garden whoops,” Boisjolie titles the video.

“You order food at Olive Garden, and they automatically give you breadsticks,” the man says.

In shock, he walks to the other end of the kitchen. While no surprise that Olive Garden provides breadsticks with every meal, rather it was the amount of breadsticks that shocked the couple.

Too many Olive Garden breadsticks

“Each one of these came with 16 pieces,” the man says.

Holding up to to-go orders of Olive Garden dip, the man calculates over 32 breadsticks from the dips alone. Thirty-two breadsticks that he claims he never knew were included to begin with, so he unknowingly ordered more.

“How many breadsticks did we get,” the man says, laughing. “How many total? Fifty-four.”

Jaci pans over to the large box of breadsticks, and as her husband reveals what’s inside, there is not just one layer of breadsticks, but two. Like new crayons in a box, the breadsticks sat packed layers deep. But just in case the two-foot long box wasn’t enough, the man held up two more bags and giggled.

“And each meal comes with two,” he explains. “I didn’t [expletive] know that; I didn’t know you needed so many breadsticks.”

You might get the impression that the Italian-inspired restaurant may just be trying to off-load some extra dough. According to ABC News, Olive Garden serves over 529 million breadsticks annually.

But breadsticks weren’t the only thing the couple got large quantities of.

What else was there?

“Looks like we got extra salads too, because every meal comes with a salad, and I ordered two,” the man says.

Confused by the ordering process, the man accidentally ordered not two, but four total salads. The couple continued to laugh in complete awe of the situation. As the video came to an end, it became clear that others too have made such mistakes.

“Omg, we asked for 12 and my husband said a dozen… The waitress took it as 12 dozen and went home with 144 breadsticks,” one commenter reacted.

And according to an alleged Olive Garden employee, this is actually quite common.

“Yes, there is a certain amount of breadsticks and salads that come with certain items. I used to work the to-go counter there. A lot of people get confused when this happens but it was normal to us,” they explained.

Now while many took this as simply an accident, other viewers wanted to know just how the couple hacked the system.

How did they do this?

“Wait, tell me your exact order, because I need 54 breadsticks,” one commenter asked.

And this they did. In a follow-up video posted just 24 hours later, Jaci and her husband explained the whole ordeal right down to their itemized receipt. Posted 24 hours later, the second part of the series received over 28,500 views and 3,167 likes.

In amazement that her initial video did so well, Jaci thanks both viewers and her husband for making it all happen. Then she proceeds to ask her husband how on earth such debauchery occurred.

“How did you order our dinner, honey?” Boisjolie explains.

The man laughs as he explains that he simply placed the order for “to-go,” via Olive Garden’s online ordering platform. He then shares verbatim exactly what he ordered, assuring to add a few extra breadsticks.

“Just in case,” he says. “I ordered two salads ’cause I didn’t know it came with salad.”

From two large dipping causes to both entrees, the man handled the entire order. While claiming he had no idea about the excess of breadsticks he was about to receive, commenters were quick to point out one thing…

“When you order it online it makes you put in if you want salad or soup. It also has a breadstick counter before the total,” one commenter explains.

And they were right.

Is Olive Garden aware?

The Daily Dot took it upon ourselves to test and see if what the commenter mentioned was in fact true. And to our amusement, it was! When checking out, at the bottom of every digital receipt prior to check out, stands a small highlighted section pointing out the order’s “breadstick count.”

So as the couple began to wrap up their story-telling, they began to purely play with the breadsticks still in awe about their breadstick endeavors.

“#breadsticksfordays,” the couple concludes.

And the total for their two entrees, three dips, four salads, and 54+ breadsticks? $92.79. A happy accident, according to the couple.

The Daily Dot reached out to Jaci Boisjolie (@jaciboisjolie) via TikTok Direct Message for comment. The Daily Dot reached out to Olive Garden via media relations email for comment.

