‘I tell them to put the ketchup at try end of the table when they want to order’: Texas Roadhouse server says it’s annoying when customers aren’t ready to order

When you go to a restaurant, it’s always good to remember that there are some unspoken rules on how to behave.

TikToker Dylan Vuker (@dylanvukerofficial) recently posted a viral video featuring a skit he titled, “Things your server cannot stand!!” which highlighted some annoying customer habits. The lighthearted skit garnered over 164,000 views as of Tuesday.

Playing both characters in his apartment, Dylan begins by walking up to a table of older women.

“All right ladies, we still need a few, or are we ready to rock ‘n roll?” he asks, holding his notepad.

“Oh honey, we ain’t seen each other in years,” Dylan responds with a mop on his head. “This is the first time we’ve gotten together, so we ain’t even looked at the menu. You’re gonna have to give us a few more minutes; thank you.”

Of course, when he returns to check on them, they still haven’t glanced at the menu. Then, the moment goes to help another table, they call him over to take their order, interrupting his opening spiel to the new customers. Later, they ask for the fans to be turned off to suit them better. Dylan’s skit ends with the woman tipping him a dollar on a $75 bill, and stealing his pen.

Users in the comments section responded well to the skit, with some applauding specific points.

“THE PEN. I cannot imagine going to someone’s job and stealing something they have to buy with their own money. I go through so manyyy,” a server wrote, referring to the end of the skit.

“THE FANS IS SO REAL,” a second said.

“Lmfaooooo TOO accurate on the 1st one heard those exaaact words the other day,” another added.

Others shared stories of bad customers.

“Swear there’s always that one table that wants to camp out n talk for EVER when you get cut and trying to leave,” one user said.

“Lol I resorted to ‘please don’t steal my pen it’s my favorite one’ when passing back checks lol,” a second added.

“Yeah I loved when 2 old cheapies take up one of the 3 tables in my section for 2 hours,” another wrote.

Regarding the relatability of the skit, one user summed it up best: “This was literally perfection.”

The Daily Dot contacted Dylan via email for further information.