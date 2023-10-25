‘Go to one of the other two cities’: Taylor Swift fan shares PSA to New Orleans Eras Tour attendees

A Taylor Swift fan issued a PSA warning attendees of the New Orleans leg of the Eras Tour about cars getting stolen in the city.

TikTok user Lauren (@prolefem) has garnered over 182,000 views and 20,000 likes on her video as of this writing, while other New Orleans residents shared more stories in the comment section.

Lauren starts her video with a warning to anyone who is planning on going to New Orleans for the second leg of the Eras Tour in October 2024.

“600 cars were stolen in the month of January alone,” she says.

She explains that criminals are known to target out-of-state license plates because they assume owners of those cars are traveling and won’t have the time to remain in the city to track down their stolen vehicle.

“If you call the police, they’re not gonna do anything for you,” she adds, explaining that cars get stolen so frequently in New Orleans that the police won’t do anything even if one is reported stolen. “Your car is gone forever and you might find it on the side of the road with everything taken out, like the engine” she adds.

Lauren then suggests that Swifties should try to catch the Eras tour in another city. “So maybe go to one of the other two cities. Florida’s really nice in October, it’s really nice and warm.”

The TikToker ends her video by reiterating, “No seriously, if your car gets stolen, I warned you.”

New Orleans residents in the comment section agreed with Lauren and shared other reasons Swifties should should opt to see the Eras Tour in another city.

“One and only time I went to New Orleans I got my wallet stolen out of my purse. It was zipped, and they even zipped it back up,” one commenter said.

“It’s especially bad in October. Specifically at the superdome,” another noted.

“I live in NOLA and my old job was robbed twice within a month!” someone else added.

One user, who did not even seem interested in going to the Eras Tour, claimed the warning was unnecessary. “I live an hour from NOLA, visit every few months since I was born. I have never had a single thing stolen, including my dang car,” they wrote.

But another Swiftie used a pun to emphasize the creator’s warning instead. “Getaway Car (NOLA version),” the comment read.

“Yea yea that’s right. Don’t come here for the Eras tour,” joked another fan who was still looking for a ticket. “Cause [I] live here and I’m still waitlisted,” they added.

The Daily Dot reached out to Lauren via TikTok comment for further information.