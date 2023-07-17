‘Surely they offered a discount for being out of stock on the bun!!?’: Grill’d customer orders Barbie burger. But it comes without pink bun

Australian casual dining chain, Grill’d, has a new Barbie movie tie-in. But while the pink burger may not be plastic, it wasn’t fantastic either, at least not for one TikTok user.

The restaurant’s limited-time Barbie Dreamburger Bundle is supposed to come with “snack chips, Raspberry Sodaly, pink mayo dip,” and a Barbie Dreamburger, replete with a pink panini bun. But one customer got a lot less than she bargained for.

In a video posted on July 15, TikToker Grace (@graceejackson) expressed her disappointment with the Barbie Bundle after she received a burger without the promised pink bun. Her burger appeared to have a standard burger bun as a substitution.

Grace directed her caption to Grill’d Burgers, asking, out to the chain, asking, “Where’s our pink buns?”

The video garnered over 228,000 views, and commenters appeared to be just as let down as the TikToker was.

“Surely they offered a discount for being out of stock on the bun!!?” one person wrote in the comments. But Grace replied that she was not at all compensated and on top of not getting a pink bun, she “had to go back in to ask for the pink dip.”

Grill’d advertises the Barbie Burger Bundle as being available “only while stocks last.” It is not known whether the chain offers any kind of discounted pricing due to items in the bundle, like the pink burger bun, being unavailable.

Many other commenters expressed their own frustration with similar experiences at Grill’d.

“I had the same issue when I got the Batman movie burger. it came with legit none of the advertised stuff,” one comment read.

Another customer said that while they managed to get a pink burger, they had the same experience as Grace with the dip. “They forgot my chips and pink mayo today and I had to go back and ask,” they said, while a third repeated the complaint, sharing, “I got home and they didn’t put my pink mayo in the bag.”

A user, seeming to identify as an employee, said, “This is so our work the never having pink buns in stock and no pink drink.”

The Daily Dot reached out to Grace via TikTok comment and to Grill’d via the contact form on their website for further information.