‘The FIRST thing I noticed’: Expert takes a look at Nintendo Switch 2. Then he notices something suspicious

Repair tech and TikTok user @proletariat_repair is one of many video game enthusiasts who’ve taken issue with a Nintendo Switch 2 design aspect. A teaser trailer for the anticipated console was recently released. While an official date for its debut hasn’t been revealed, Nintendo says more news will drop at its April 2 Nintendo Direct event.

As excited as fans were to hear the news, its controller connection mechanism, as noted by the TikToker, is a cause of concern.

“They revealed the new Switch 4 hours ago and it’s got a crazy failure point,” the TikToker claims as speaks loudly into the camera.

Next, he shows an image still of the Nintendo Switch 2. On the side of the console, there appears to be a protruding piece of equipment. This component is purportedly what connects the upcoming console to its controllers.

“That’s where the controllers connect on the side,” he says. “They don’t slide down into the rail, they just pop straight into the side with that little bitty connector.”

Right to repair

The original Nintendo Switch, as the TikToker points out, had a different controller fixation method. Metal conductive points on the side of the switch were nestled between railings. Its Joysticks feature corresponding pieces that fit into these railings, establishing communication between them and the Console.

According to the TikToker, however, Nintendo has seemingly abandoned this design language. Instead, adopting a USB-esque plug-in method. The problem with this, he states, is that the small piece of plastic sticking out of the Switch 2 seems puny.

He jokingly thanks the Japanese video game company for giving him and other repair techs a slew of new clients. “As a repair technician, thank you for the business,” he says. “In the future, Nintendo, you are really looking out for right to repair.”

Next, he details a common scenario he can see playing out with numerous new Switch owners. While becoming frustrated while playing the game, they contort their attached controllers. The stress attached to the connectors, he speculates, will result in the ports snapping off.

“Holy [expletive] the main way that those things break is kids wrenching them to the back because they’re pissed. This is not good design,” he concludes.

Is he right?

It’s not difficult to see where the TikTok user is coming from. Anyone who’s seen a child yank on a USB-C cable, or ham-fistedly shove it in/out of a device knows he has a point. And he’s not the only person who believes that this is the case, either.

Nintendo enthusiasts on Reddit also highlighted this point about the Switch 2’s design on the site’s r/gaming sub.

“This connector on Switch 2 will be key failure point,” one post read. One Reddit user echoed the aforementioned TikToker’s worries, writing, “I really hoped the controllers would charge and communicate wirelessly. I can tell that this little nub on the Switch 2 will be bending and cracking immediately. For parents of young kids, RIP this controller nub.”

Famed Nintendo Director Shigeru Miyamoto once proudly attested to the durability of the company’s designs. At least, that’s according to one user who replied in the post’s comments section. “There used to be a thing Miyamoto said. When creating a Nintendo console they used to Drop it at an average child height. This was the approval test. Hope the same thing happens with this connector too,” they wrote.

Or not?

However, there was one person who countered this idea. A console repair expert stated that the Switch’s “rail design” appears to be much more prone to failure. “Well as a console repair expert, let me tell you, the switches rails are a HUGE point of falure. They learned you can’t have a rigid connection or people will just snap it off, hence the magnetic attachment. But any time you have two electronics connecting at a butt joint, you have to have an innie bit and an outie bit,” they wrote.

They went on to explain why they believe that the Switch 2 design actually looks sturdier than its predecessor: “From the looks of it, the Switch 2 connector is a pliable rubberized bit with a lot of play in it so it can be wiggled back and forth without breaking. If that’s the case then this is far better for durability and repairability than the switch 1 rails.”

Hall effect

Moreover, they said their main concern is the technology incorporated for the analog sticks on the Switch. The original Joycons are known for having “drift” issues. Aka, getting stuck in one direction more than the other. This effectively wrecks the “neutral” return placement of the Switch’s joycons, greatly impeding gameplay.

A better solution would be to install “Hall” effect joysticks on its Joycons, the Redditor suggests. Companies like 8BitDo offer beloved, Hall Effect controllers for a variety of consoles. The best part? They don’t cost an arm and a leg, either.

Viewers weigh in

Folks who replied to the TikToker’s video also seemed to think the Switch 2’s design left much to be desired. “Immediately noticed that! I said that’s not gonna last,” one person said.

Another said this is par the course for Nintendo when it comes to console releases: “Nintendo always cooks every other. Y’all gotta wait for the 3.”

Someone else wrote that part of the Switch’s branding is its slide-in controller mechanisms. “It’s so satisfying sliding them down what the heck,” they wrote.

Another person echoed this sentiment. “Also wasn’t the slide and click the whole brand?” one echoed.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Nintendo via email and @proletariat_repair.



