‘I was supposed to move in Saturday’: Woman is about to move into new apartment complex. Then she’s told it’s an ‘ADA unit’

A woman is set to move into her new apartment. Two days before, management pulls the rug—and the unit—from under her.



In a TikTok with over 944,900 views, content creator Anhelica Hafley (@anhelica_hafley) details her ‘nightmare’ move-in experience.

Featured Video

Hafley says that after signing a lease a week prior and having the apartment on hold for over three weeks, management called her two days before move-in with an interesting update. They tell her the apartment is an ADA unit.

“There is nothing that indicated that on my application or my lease for sure,” she mentions.

What is an ADA unit?

An ADA unit is a residential unit that is designed to comply with the accessibility standards outlined in the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA). Some features of an ADA apartment are accessible entryways and pathways, accessible kitchen and bathroom facilities, visual and auditory aids, and adequate door and hallway widths.

Advertisement

Hafley agrees to view the ADA apartment and decides it’s not for her. The management representative tells her there is another unit available, one that is non-ADA and even has a backyard. For the trouble, the Community Manager gives Hafley an additional two weeks free on her lease.

Hafley says the assistant community manager lets her know he will have her new lease to her the following day. At the assistant community manager’s request, Hafley moves her move-in day from Saturday to the following Wednesday to give management time to paint and clean the recently vacated unit.

New apartment unit, new price

But then Hafley gets some surprising news. The new unit comes with a larger price tag.

Advertisement

“He’s like, ‘also, there’s going to be an additional price because this new unit is not an ADA unit and because it has a little backyard. It’s going to be about $300 more,’” Hafley recounts.

She immediately refuses. “I get the price difference between an ADA and a regular unit, but you’re also telling me last minute. You told me two days before my original move-in date. I think that you guys should make something work,” she reasons.

The assistant community manager tells Hafley he will speak with the property manager about pricing, but Hafley admits she may have “no choice” but to take the unit regardless of the price change.

“I don’t have time. My [current] lease is up with my apartment Thursday or Friday. So I’m probably going to have to do it anyway.”

Advertisement

As the video ends, Hafley shares that she received an email from the assistant community manager while she was filming with an update that the price increase for the new unit would not be changed.

Users weigh in

In the comments, users warn Hafley to not do business with sketchy management.

“Property manager here…NO, RUN,” one viewer wrote.

Advertisement

“Don’t do it! Stick to your guns and demand they give you the rate of the first unit. If you cancel, fight for your initial fees 100%! They failed to do their job correctly,” a second user suggested.

“Do not take the place at the higher rate. My complex did this to me at the last minute and I made them honor the price I was promised. Your administration fee holds the price so make them stand on the price,” a third viewer offered.

“Leasing agent here, you meet to speak with the regional manager and get it at the same price you were quoted for the other unit. Them messing up has nothing to do with you. I promise you, I just helped someone get a three-bedroom renovated unit for the price of a two-bedroom classic unit. It can absolutely be done,” sounded another user.

What is a ‘bait and switch’?

Other users accused the management in Hafley’s situation of a “bait and switch.” Renthop defines a bait and switch as “an illegal tactic prohibited by the Federal Trade Commission in which a real estate agent baits a renter by advertising a suspiciously cheap apartment with the sole intention of persuading renters who inquire about the listing to use their services to switch them to find a more expensive apartment.”

Advertisement

A common bait and switch tactic is to share postings of a beautiful home or apartment, lure clients, and then tell them it is unavailable upon inquiry. The landlord or realtor will then try to convince the renter to view and rent other, less desirable properties that they have available. This suggests that the management company, landlord, or agent is untrustworthy and renters should steer clear.

To avoid a bait and switch, renters should be knowledgeable on market prices for the apartment size and neighborhoods they’re looking for to avoid “too-good-to-be-true” prices. Renters should also compare postings on multiple apartment rental sites, and avoid renting apartments unseen at all costs.

In a follow up video, Hafley shares that after reading users’ comments, she felt empowered to email the property manager and double down on the original offer price.

Advertisement

Two hours later, Hafley says she gets an email stating her original price will be honored.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Anhelica Hafley via TikTok private message for more information.

Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.