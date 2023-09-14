‘I noticed my makeup wipes smelled weird after wiping them ALL OVER my face’: Woman discovers massive roach in Neutrogena makeup wipes

A Neutrogena customer said she made a disturbing discovery in her makeup wipes after noticing they smelled strange.

In a viral video that has amassed 1.9 million views and over 164,000 likes, TikTok user Na (@flymiamibro18) captured the moment she and her friend discovered a roach in the pack of wipes.

“I noticed my makeup wipes smelled weird after rubbing them ALL OVER my face,” an on-screen caption reads.

In the clip, a young woman uses scissors to cut open a pack of Neutrogena makeup wipes after its contents had been emptied onto the floor. She is then horrified to discover what appears to be a massive dead cockroach inside of it.

“It’s dead, right? Is it dead?” a friend recording the clip asks.

“It definitely has to be dead,” the woman responds.

When the package opens entirely, and the large, dead bug comes into full view, both women gasp in horror.

“Holy f*ck,” one of the women exclaims. “Gosh, that thing is huge.”

The woman who made the discovery then begins crying hysterically. She is especially grossed out because she used the wipes on her face.

“You’re OK,” her friend tries to reassure her. “You washed your face.”

However, no amount of reassurance appears to work. By the end of the clip, the woman is seen frantically washing her face in the bathroom while sniffling.

“Yeah, I think you got it all,” her friend says.

In the comments section, many viewers shared the woman’s horror and admitted they, too, would have a strong emotional response to finding something so gross in a beauty product.

“I would go into cardiac arrest,” one viewer wrote.

“I had a meltdown after killing one,” a second shared. “I cannot imagine rubbing its essence all over my face [without] realizing.”

“Girl, i would have cried more,” another said. “Like id be rolling screaming and flooding the house.”

Some even said they no longer want to use the product after watching Na’s video.

“I’m throwing AWAY my neutrogena wipes,” one viewer commented.

“I am officially never buying those again omg,” another said.

Others offered explanations for how the bug could’ve made its way into the packaging.

“She probably left it open one day and it went in,” a commenter suggested.

The Daily Dot contacted Johnson & Johnson (owner of the Neutrogena brand) via email and @flymiamibro18 via TikTok comment for more information.